Antigo Police and Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 6/20/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, June 1st

Officers responded to a call of a wood duck flapping around by a drain near Hudson St and 5th Ave. 5 baby wood ducks were discovered to be in the drain and were taken out of the drain by the Antigo Fire Department.

Thursday, June 2nd

Officers responded to a report of an alarm break in at an address near 1900 10th Ave. According to subjects, the potential suspect was a janitor that was there not too long ago. All windows and doors were secured.

Friday, June 3rd

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage near an address on Charlotte St. Subject states that someone backed into a property. Possible plates were recorded, and subject states that the same people were on the property at 3:00 – 4:00 PM. The subjects of the criminal damage were found.

Officers responded to a report of a group of three cars being loud during hours of the night near 411 State Rd 64. Caller said that three cars were being loud and revving their engines in a parking lot. Subjects informed police that they had put together their own car show, and reported that they would keep the noise down. All three cars continued to rev their engines and spin donuts. There were no further reports on this incident.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 7th Avenue and Edison Street. A probable cause search was conducted. A male subject was arrested on two outstanding Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Officers received a report of criminal damage at an address on Charlotte Street. The caller told officers that on 6/2/22 at 6:48 PM, someone had backed into the building. They sent camera footage of the incident to officers.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Langlade Road and 5th Avenue. There were no injuries.

Saturday, June 4th

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an area business on Edison Street. Two males and one female subject were involved. The caller told officers that one of the male subjects left in a truck, in an unknown direction of travel.

Sunday, June 5th

Officers responded to a report of retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. The male subjects took off on foot going northbound. Officers believed that the subjects were in some pine trees. The drone team was requested. The subjects were eventually detained.

Monday, June 6th

Officers received a report of a hit and run accident at an address on 5th Avenue. The male caller told officers that someone had backed into his car sometime during the night.

Tuesday, June 7th

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Charlotte Street. The female caller told officers that her storage unit had been broken into the night before and some items had been taken. Officers did not see any signs of forced entry. They were going to check the security cameras.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on 4th Avenue. By the time officers arrived, the fight had broken up. A subject was bleeding from the mouth, but declined EMS.

Wednesday, June 8th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Superior Street. Upon arriving, they conducted a field sobriety test on the subject. The subject was taken into custody for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Friday, June 10th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Field Street.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft at an address on 10th Avenue. The vehicle was entered as stolen and a teletype was sent statewide in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

Sunday, June 12th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Monday, June 13th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 6th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Tuesday, June 14th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on 2nd Avenue. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 6th Avenue and Field Street. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of trespassing at an address on 5th Avenue. Two subjects had been staying that the property who did not have permission to do so from the tenant. The female tenant told officers that she had never given them permission to stay, that she had found out that the subjects had planned to sign a new lease without her and she wanted them removed immediately. The subjects were taken into custody.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, June 1st

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on Turtle Lake Road. A tree had fallen and struck a male subject in the head. He was conscious, but said he had pain in this shoulder and head. The male was taken to the hospital via Medevac.

Officers received a report of a theft at an address on Hwy. 52. A camper had been stolen from the property within the last month. The camper was a Jayco Featherlite described as a 29’ travel trailer style at was white with red and blue stripes and one slide-out. Numerous personal items were inside. It was valued at approximately $6,000.

Officers responded to a call of a hit and run. Subject reported that he saw a silver Ford SUV side swipe a black car on Hwy. 45. The silver Ford SUV continued on Hwy 45, and the black car pulled over to take photos of the damage and the license plate of the silver Ford. The driver of the black car sent photos to the police department, but they were unable to read the license plates.

Thursday, June 2nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident near Country Rd V and Country Rd I. Power lines appeared to be down, and both wreckers were on the scene. Cnty. Rd. V was shut down for a time. A semi was towed from the scene of the crash. Injuries were recorded, but not stated.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an address on Wistful Vista Road. The caller told officers that an unknown male subject walked inside the house through the front door, came in the room, woke up the caller and said, “Everyone in town is gone, are you guys ok?” The subject then tried to go into a daughter’s room and another spare room before leaving. The male left in a red car going south. He was described as older, short, with balding blonde hair and wearing an orange shirt.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. P and Popelka Road. A vehicle had left the roadway and hit some trees. The caller told officers that the female driver was able to get the vehicle out and told them that she was going to take some back roads to Mattoon, but lived in Wittenberg. The vehicle had some front end damage and a hanging headlight. Officers were unable to locate the

vehicle.

Friday, June 3rd

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Meadow Road and Hwy. 64. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near a property near State Rd 52. The caller reported that they were arriving at the property to pick up a camper and the subject came out with a bat. The subject had potentially damaged property of the caller, and had been taken into custody by law enforcement.

Saturday, June 4th

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on Hwy. 47. The caller told officers that a male subject was hitting another male and chairs were being thrown. Officers detained the subjects. Everyone involved denied EMS.

Monday, June 6th

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle accident Glen Hill Tr. and State Rd. 64. The vehicle had slid into the ditch and one wheel was turned sideways. There was also extensive front end damage. The female subject denied EMS but was visibly shaken. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, June 7th

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries on Cty. Rd. T. The male caller told officers that he had lower back and leg pain. Cty. Rd. T was temporarily closed. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Hwy. 55. The female caller told officers that a male relative had gone to the doctor that day and had been prescribed Vicodin. She told officers that when he came home, he was intoxicated and stated that a female subject had bought him the alcohol and he thought that she had stolen 20 of his Vicodin pills. Officers determined that the female subject had a body only felony warrant out of Waushara County for felony bail jumping (original offense was possession of amphetamines). Officers arrested the female subject.

Wednesday, June 8th

Officers assisted a motorist at Hwy. 55 and Lost Lake Road. The two subjects stated that they were out of gas. Officers arrested a male subject for possession of methamphetamine.

Thursday, June 9th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Cty. Rd. S and Price Polar Road. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. B. The caller told officers that a vehicle was in the front yard and the driver appeared to be under the influence. The male driver had told the caller that he was okay. By the time officers arrived, the vehicle had gotten out of the ditch and left going southbound. The vehicle was described as a dark, blue sedan. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Officers responded to a call of a fire at a subject’s house at an address on Mary Lane. The male caller stated that he had been burning weeds earlier and a fire had started on the porch. The police officers dispatched the fire department. The fire was extinguished and photos were taken for insurance.

Friday, June 10th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Circle Drive. A vehicle had gone off the roadway and hit a tree. The female driver told officers that she was sore, but denied EMS. Officers determined that she was not intoxicated. The vehicle was towed.

Officers received a report of a theft from an area business on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that a female subject had left without paying for $38.35 worth of gas. The vehicle was described as a black Ford or Nissan that left going northbound. The female subject was described as having short hair and she had two children in the vehicle with her.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Hwy. 55. The caller told officers that someone had smashed a window in a van and then left. They said that the person who owned the van was still at the scene.

Saturday, June 11th

Officers received a report of a hit and run accident at an address on Bass Lake Road. The caller told officers that the day before, a female subject in a red truck had backed into her son’s car and then left. The vehicle now had a dent in the back on the driver’s side.

Sunday, June 12th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct on State Rd 45. A group of people were kicked out of a bar and refused to leave the premises. They were reported to be standing out by a corner. One of the subjects was on a no drink bond. The subject also has an open misdemeanor case, and was taken into custody for a no drinking violation.

Officers responded to a call of an accident near County Rd I and Angle Road. Multiple subjects were thrown and had minor injuries. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

Officers responded to a welfare check at Hwy. 52 and Cty. Rd. S. The male caller told officers that a female relative was saying that she was going to harm herself. The female stated that she was so intoxicated that she couldn’t even get out of her vehicle. Officers talked to the female, but she refused to give them her location. Officers were finally able to determine her location by her phone. A field sobriety test was conducted. The female was taken into custody.

Tuesday, June 14th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 52 and Turtle Lake Road. A semi truck was blocking both lanes of traffic. Subjects had been trying to get it moved, but were unsuccessful. It was towed.