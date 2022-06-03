Antigo Police and Langlade County Sheriff’s Reports for 6/6/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, May 25th

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address by Prosser Place. A subject admitted to causing damage to a door. The subject was cited for disorderly conduct and for criminal damage to property.

Thursday, May 26th

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that the subject had left the building. Officers were out with the subject’s vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted.

Friday, May 27th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on 5th Avenue. The female caller told officers that she had stuck something. There were no injuries.

Officers received a report of a theft from an area business on Neva Road. The caller told officers that 10 minutes prior to the call, a gas drive-off had occurred. The vehicle had left going southbound on Hwy. 45.

Saturday, May 28th

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Charlotte Street. The female caller stated that she thought someone had tampered with the locks on their door. She was unable to lock doors. Officers reported no signs of damage and advised the female to call maintenance.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person near an address on Pine Street. An anonymous subject called the department with a complaint that a subject was tampering with a car. Upon questioning the subject, officers found out that the subject was looking for a car that they were supposed to scrap. The correct car was located.

Sunday, May 29th

Officers responded to an animal complaint at an address on Nantasket Street. Police arrived to the house, but were unable to confirm that the subject owned an alligator. They were going to try back later.

Officers received a report of an accident at an area business on Superior Street. The female caller told officers that someone struck her vehicle. She did not know who had done it.

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on Neva Road. A male subject had overdosed and needed Narcan. The male subject was breathing and regained consciousness. The male was cited for operating while intoxicated and other drug charges.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, May 25th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at County Rd. B and Koepenick Rd. A vehicle had rolled over. A subject denied medical assistance. The vehicle was towed.

Thursday, May 26th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Knight Road. A vehicle hit a tree, and the caller reported that there was no one inside the vehicle and it was not smoking. The vehicle was towed, and there was no answer at the residence of the registered owner.

Friday, May 27th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at N. Langlade Road and North Avenue. The driver told officers that they had attempted to make a u-turn and drove into the ditch.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an area business on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that at 12:05PM a subject had driven off without paying for $37.03 in gas. The vehicle had left heading northbound. Officers were able to contact the registered owner who stated that their son-in-law had been driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Officers received a report of an accident on Trout Road. A vehicle had struck a bear. The bear ran off into the woods.

Saturday, May 28th

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Hwy. 64 and Shadey Road. The caller told officers that a vehicle had gone into the ditch and now had trees on top of it. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. F. A vehicle had swerved to miss a deer and ended up hitting a tree. The air bags had deployed. There were no injuries. The road was closed temporarily. The vehicle was towed.

Sunday, May 29th

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on Hwy. 55. The caller told officers that a golf bag and some clubs had been stolen.

Monday, May 31th

Officers responded to an accident near an address on Enterprise Lake Rd. A tree had fallen on a subject’s car, injuring two people, one with a head injury and the other with a shoulder injury. Medivac was contacted, but was unable to fly due to the wind. The subject’s car was towed. There are no further details.