Antigo Public Library Storefront Scavenger Hunt

The Antigo Public Library has partnered with more than 20 local businesses and organizations to have its

first Storefront Scavenger Hunt being held July 1 – 31.



Beginning July 1, you might start seeing book characters on posters in store windows or inside places of

business around town. These characters have “escaped” from the Antigo Public Library. Game players

need to find them all by the end of the month to enter a drawing for gift cards and other fun prizes from

the participating sponsors.



“We were looking for a fun way to get our patrons out into the community and to bring the community

into the library,” said youth librarian Ada Demlow. “What better way than with children’s book

characters both old and new like Winnie the Pooh, Clifford, Elephant and Piggie and Dog Man,” she

added.



To participate stop by the library starting Wednesday June 28 to pick up a scavenger hunt card or

download one from our website at antigopl.org. The cards will have silhouettes of the characters and a

list of the places where you can look for them.



All completed scavenger hunt cards should be returned by August 2 to be entered into the prize

drawings. This is a group game – so one scavenger hunt card per family or household.



For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at [email protected]