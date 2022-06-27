Area 4th of July Events

Antigo

Holiday Flea Market – Friday, July 1st 7am-4pm Langlade County Fairgrounds, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. Find great items for any occasion at this popular flea market. Come see the treasures and give them a new home. Admission is $2 per adult. Free parking. For more information, please call 715-526-9769.

Music in the Park – Hip Pocket – Monday, July 4th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Antigo 4th of July Parade – Monday, July 4th 7pm 10th Avenue, Antigo. The Fourth of July parade will start at the Antigo Middle School and end at Antigo High School. Come & enjoy the holiday watching the parade. Lots of floats, cars, & candy are sure to make this event a special treat.

City of Antigo Fireworks Display – Monday, July 4th 9:20pm – 9:40pm Antigo High School, 1900 Tenth Avenue, Antigo. After you have enjoyed the Fourth of July parade, get ready to enjoy the fireworks! Parking is along Western Avenue, Sunset Drive, & Tenth Avenue. There is also parking available in the high school parking lots. You can tune in to WATK 900 AM to hear patriotic music to accompany the festivities.

Bass Lake

Bass Lake 4th of July Shebang – Saturday, July 2nd 5pm Bass Lake Country Club, W10650 Bass Lake Rd, Deerbrook. This evening event will feature food and drink & fireworks at dusk. For more info, go to golfbasslake.com.

Bonduel

Annual July 4th Celebration – Monday, July 4th 11am Bonduel. Parade starts at 11am. Line up starts at Bonduel High School, ending at the Village Park. Food, drinks & fun following the parade. Nu Tymes will play after parade till 5pm. The Rejects take the stage from 5:30-9:30pm. Fireworks at dusk. For more information, go to villageofbonduel.com.

Crandon

4th of July Weekend Bash – Friday, July 1st through Monday, July 4th. Noon Holly Wood Hill & Crandon Saloon Event Center, 10209 Kemp Lane, Crandon. Join us for authentic BBQ! We will be serving a range of different items from BBQ ribs, beef brisket and much more! Beer, BBQ and great music! See y’all there!

5th Annual Forest County Festival – Friday, July 1st – Sunday, July 3rd Crandon International Raceway, 10104 Hwy. 8, Crandon. It is an event unlike any other. Free carnival rides, with fair food and fireworks. There will also be a demolition derby. $5 parking. Come and join the fun.

Crandon 4th of July Parade – Saturday, July 2nd Noon Lake Ave., Crandon. Join us in downtown Crandon as we watch the floats go by. Bring your lawn chairs and candy bags!

4th of July Boat Parade & Picnic – Sunday, July 3rd Boat Parade 1pm, Picnic 2pm. Charlie’s Lake Metonga Resort, 4163 E. Lakeview Street, Crandon. The annual boat parade begins in front of Charlie’s Lake Metonga Resort and goes clockwise around the lake for one lap. There are no special theme requirements, just show your creativity and have fun — all boats, pontoons, jet skis welcome. The parade takes about 1 hour and returns to Charlie’s just in time for the start of the picnic at 2pm. All members, friends of the association and the general public are encouraged to attend and enjoy the day with food, friends and fun.

Crandon Fire Department 4th of July Fireworks – Saturday, July 2nd Crandon International Raceway, Crandon. The fireworks will be at dusk.

Elcho

Elcho Music in the Park – Carl Jackson Barn Dance June 29th 6pm The Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. Come Early. Admission is free. Food will be available to purchase starting at 5:30pm from the Elcho Historical Society. It will include pulled pork sandwiches, cole slaw, chips & various desserts. All Elcho Music in the Park performances will be performed on the grass in front of the pavilion, rain or shine!

Elcho 4th of July Fireworks – Saturday, July 2nd Dusk, Elcho football field, Elcho. Come to Elcho to see an amazing fireworks display as we celebrate our nation’s birthday.

Elcho Community Pavilion Annual Chicken BBQ – July 3rd Noon The Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. “Chicken BBQ” potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert, & coffee! Cost $13. Open to the public! All are welcome! For more information, please call 715-610-1888

Harshaw

Red, White & Boom – Friday, July 1st 5-11:30pm Rondele Ranch, 8959 County Hwy. K, Harshaw. Events include: bounce houses (1 for toddlers & 1 for bigger kids) – $2 per child for 15 minutes, caricature artists ($10 per person), face painting by Festive Faces & Body Art ($5 & up/person), local food vendors – NO CARRY-INS ALLOWED, Rondele bar & beer tent, live music featuring Vic Ferrari from 6-9pm and fireworks at dusk. There will be shuttle parking from the parking lot to the event area. Admission is $10 per person at the gate. Kids 10 & under are free. No pets allowed except for service dogs.

Laona

Town of Laona’s 4th of July Celebration – Saturday, July 2nd Noon Parade starting at Jars, 4863 Elm St., Laona. During the parade food and drinks will be served at the fire house. Raffles, food and drinks to follow the parade at Silver Lake beach with our big ticket drawing at 5pm. Fireworks show to follow in the ball field next to Jars at dusk. Hope to see everyone there!

Leopolis

Leopolis Triathlon – Monday, July 4th Registration 8am, race start time 10am, Leopolis. The triathlon is sponsored by the Leopolis Booster Club and consists of three different races — the jock class (50-yard swim, 12-mile bike and 5-mile run), the beer belly (50-yard swim, 5-mile bike, 2-mile run) and the 16 & under (50-yard swim, 5-mile bike and 2-mile run). Also included in the festivities are a parade and other activities. For more information, please email – [email protected]

Mattoon

4th of July Fireworks – Sunday, July 3rd Dusk South Ball Field, Mattoon.

Merrill

4th of July Fireworks – Monday, July 4th Dusk MARC Smith Center, 1100 MARC Dr., Merrill. Pack a picnic and bring your family to sit under the stars and enjoy the 4th of July Fireworks. Food trucks on site. Information: 715-536-9474.

Minocqua

4th of July in Minocqua – Monday, July 4th 3:45pm Downtown, Minocqua. Celebrate Independence Day by joining the fun in downtown Minocqua. The kiddie parade starts at 3:45 pm & pre-registration is not required. Children should gather on the sidewalk near Redman Realty (corner of Park Street West & Hwy. 51 South) by 3:15pm on the 4th of July. All bikes, trikes, wagons & strollers may be decorated in red, white & blue. No motorized vehicles are allowed in the kiddie parade. The main parade takes off at 4pm from the visitors center and heads north on Hwy 51 through downtown. The Min-Aqua Bats will perform a special show beginning at 7pm at the Aqua Bowl on Lake Minocqua. At dark, enjoy the spectacular fireworks show!

Mountain

Mountain Fire Department Independence Day Celebration – Friday, July 2nd Mountain Fire Department, 13412 Hwy. 32, Mountain. Come join us to celebrate Independence Day!! We will have food, drink, games & raffles. Then at dusk, great fireworks show.

Pickerel

Celebrate America 2022 – July 3rd 4pm Northwoods Inn N8905 State Road 55 Pickerel WI 54465. Celebrate America 2022 with headliner Xpedition, a tribute to Foreigner, Styx, Kansas & Journey. Gates open at 4pm with food available and an amazing firework show! Make sure to bring lawn chairs.

Post Lake

Post Lake 4th of July Boat Parade – Sunday, July 3rd 1pm Post Lake. Post Lake Boat Parade will be starting at 1pm at Sunset view Resort, N11594 Post Lake Dr., Elcho. The boat parade will be parading around Upper Post Lake to Twin Oaks Resort. The winners for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place will be presented following the parade at Twin Oaks Resort. Dress up your boats, and yourself for this entertaining event, or just come along for the ride! Everyone loves a parade!

Post Lake Fireworks with Music by Quarry Road – Saturday,July 2nd 5pm Join us for our Annual Post Lake Fireworks Celebration! Fireworks by the Post Lake Improvement Association shoot off directly in front of Sunset View Resort & Tavern! Plus, Food Truck, Beer Tents, & we’re SO excited to have Quarry Road back! Contact Sunset View Resort & Tavern at [email protected] or call 715-275-3906 with questions or PLIA.

Rhinelander

4th of July Parade – Monday, July 4th 10am Kiddie Parade, 11am Main Parade. Downtown (Brown St.), Rhinelander. Come and enjoy this annual tradition as the community of Rhinelander celebrates the 4th of July. See the floats, hear the music, and connect with friends! The Rhinelander Fourth of July Parade is always a good time. For more information, please call 715-365-7464.

Shawano

Shawano Fireworks– Sunday,July 3rd 9-11pm Shawano Airport, N5468 Airport Rd., Shawano.

Summit Lake

Summit Lake Boat Parade & Fireworks – Saturday, July 2nd Boat parade at 4pm with fireworks display at dusk.

Three Lakes

Big Fork Lake Venetian Boat Parade – Sunday, July 3rd 8:30pm Big Fork Lake, Three Lakes. All are invited to bring your holiday decorated boat and join the parade, or simply come to watch! Last year we had over 50 well-lit boats & festively dressed people in the mood of Independence Day. We meet near the entrance into Big Fork Lake from Little Fork Lake. Socializing starts at 8:30pm & we will start a parade around the lake at about 9pm. For more info call Ken Kuehl 608-438-5051.

4th of July in Three Lakes – Monday, July 4th 7am-11pm Three Lakes. Plan a fun-filled day in Three Lakes on July 4th with lots of things to do! Start the day at the Three Lakes High School with the Lions Club for a pancake breakfast from 7am-11am. The Lions Club parade will begin at 9am & several downtown businesses sell food & refreshments before & during the parade! After the parade, everyone is invited to Don Burnside Park where the party continues with a variety of food & flea market vendors from 8am-3pm. A band will also be performing. The Aqua Devils Water Ski Show will perform around 6:30pm & the 4th of July wouldn’t be complete without fireworks at dusk at Don Burnside Park.

Tigerton

Tigerton 4th of July Block Party – Monday, July 4th Community Park, Tigerton. There will be games, food, music & a silent auction with fireworks at dusk.

Tomahawk

Music on the River – Wednesday, June 29th 6pm Veterans Memorial Park, E. River St, Tomahawk. FREE live music series at Veterans Memorial Park. Bring your chairs, picnic dinner and your favorite beverage and enjoy music along the Wisconsin River. For more information, please call 715-453-5334.

Tomahawk Chambers Annual Arts & Craft Fair – Sunday, July 3rd 9am-3pm Sara Park, 900 West Somo Ave., Tomahawk. Sponsored by the Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce. Crafts, jewelry, clothes, garden decor, furniture & much, much more! Come & enjoy the great vendors along with plenty to eat & drink. Returning this year, we will have a bouncy house for the kids! For more information, please call 715-453-5334.

Pow Wow Days 5K/10K/1Mile Races – Monday, July 4th 7am Registration Veterans Memorial Park, North 4th Street & East River Street, Tomahawk. 5K/10K races start at 8:30 sharp & the Mile Fun Run begins around 9:30, after the majority of the 10K participants have finished. Pre-registrant bib & t-shirt pick-up for all races starts at 7am under the gazebo in the park. The last few years we have had between 600-700 participants! Once again we will have a July 4 Independence Day “Most Patriotic” costume contest with prizes for the runners with the top 3 outfits. Go to www.active.com for more information.

Tomahawk’s Pow Wow Days – Monday, July 4th. Downtown, Tomahawk. Annual 4th of July celebration in Tomahawk. Lions serving food & refreshments downtown; Chicken barbecue downtown; Parade at 1pm downtown followed by Tomahawk Fire Department water demonstrations; Kwahamot Water Ski Show 8pm, Kwahamot Bay off North Fourth Street. Fireworks at dusk, visible from SARA Park & Kwahamot ski area. For more information, go to http://www.tomahawklions.com.

Townsend

Townsend 4th of July Celebration – Monday, July 4th 11am Townsend Fire Garage, 17937 Front St., Townsend. The Townsend Festival committee will host an arts & crafts fair. There will also be food, beverages served, raffles & live music. The 4th of July Parade starts at noon. Fireworks at dusk at the Townsend Ball Park, corner of Grove St. & Wheeler St., Townsend.

White Lake

White Lake 4th of July Celebration with FireworksJuly 2nd 2:00pm – 10:30pm White Lake. Come and experience a day full of fun and festivities. The day starts off with the Firemen’s Breakfast from 7 am to 11 am at the White Lake Community Center. Followed by the parade that starts at 2 pm from the corner of Bissel Street and Church Street with the Spudmobile, White Lake American Legion & VFW Color Guard, and White Lake High School Band. The parade will happen rain or shine. After the parade at the White Lake Pavilion, there will be kids activities. Food and refreshments by local vendors are available at the pavilion. From 5-9pm, No Schtick Band will be playing live music at the Joe Edelman Lake Pavilion. At 8:30pm there will be a boat parade on the lake with fireworks over White Lake at dusk (approximately 9:30pm). All are welcome!