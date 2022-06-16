Community Calendar for 6-20-22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry June 22nd 11am-1pm (Wed.) & June 24th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for June will be chicken, beef, vegetable broth (low or no salt). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry June 20th & June 27th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), June 22nd 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County June 20th – June 24th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Line Dancing at the Langlade County Senior Center June 20th, 1pm – 2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Music in the Park – Carl Jackson Barn Dance Band June 20th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride June 20th & June 27th 5:30-7:30pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30pm. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county. The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions & a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route & a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. For more information on routes & the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at [email protected] or 715-216-4005.

Monday Funday at Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail June 20th & June 27th 5:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail, N8375 Park Rd., Deerbook. Come enjoy an evening of mountain biking, trail running, or hiking. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome! For more information, call Beth at 715-350-1060



Non-Denominational Bible Study at the Langlade County Senior Center June 21st 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.



Blood Pressure Clinic and Learning Session at the Langlade County Senior Center June 21st 10am – 12pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. Free blood pressure clinic and learning session at the Senior Center from 10-12 p.m. No appointment needed.

Geezer Bike Ride June 21st 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The Tuesday Geezer bike rides start from the Antigo Public Library parking lot, weather permitting. All are welcome. The group normally rides less traveled town & county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife.If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected].

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center June 21st 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Blood Pressure Clinic and Learning Session at the Langlade County Senior Center June 21st 4:30-6pm White Lake Historical Cener, 700 Lake St., White Lake. Free blood pressure clinic & learning session at the Music at the Park event. For more info, call Sheila at 715-627-6251.

White Lake Music in the Park – Manson June 21st 5:30pm. White Lake Depot, 700 Lake Street, White Lake. White Lake will have a variety of bands playing at the White Lake Depot next to the White Lake Historical Society Museum. Concerts begin at 5:30pm. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Jo Edelman Lake Pavilion. Food & refreshments will be served.

Virtual Bedtime Stories June 21st & June 23rd 6:30-6:40pm. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

Story Time Adventures for Preschoolers at the Antigo Public Library June 22nd 10-11 am. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont Street, Antigo. Join us each Wednesday at 10am for stories, songs, rhymes and more learning fun. Come early or stay after to enjoy social time with crafts, blocks, puzzles and more. Contact: Ada Demlow, Email: [email protected], Phone: 715-623-3724.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center June 22nd 10am-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center June 22nd 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride June 22nd 4pm Langlade County Courthouse, 800 Clermont St., Antigo. The group bike ride meets on Wednesdays in the parking lot of the Langlade County Courthouse. The ride leaves at 4pm and usually returns at about 6:30pm. Routes are determined by the weather & attendees. The length of the ride is approximately 30-40 miles. For more information, contact Rick Warren at 715-216-3418.

City of Antigo Brush and Mulch Site Open June 22nd 12-7pm & June 25th 8am-4pm, N1985 Dump Road, Antigo.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos at the Langlade County Senior Center June 23rd 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Northern Roundup Car Show June 23rd-25th MC Festival Grounds, N5890 Cty. Rd. H, Gleason. Northern Roundup is a one of a kind hotrod event with something for every type of car enthusiast. Qualifying show vehicles will include Pre-1975 cars & motorcycles, pre-1979 trucks. Northern Round-Up’s vintage weekend includes not only classic cars and trucks but vintage camping, amazing music, mini-bike races, flame throwers, 1950’s style pinup contest, vendors, car cruise & so much more! With pre-registration, it is only $20 for a weekend pass! Prices go up at the gate. Non-electric site $20. Only $40 can get you an electric site upgrade! For more information, please contact Chad Walker at 715-302-8222.

Ice Cream Social at Bethany Lutheran Church June 23rd 4-7pm, 174071 Church Rd. Town of Easton (Aniwa). The menu will include: BBQ plate, ham sandwich plate, hot dog plate, potato salad, baked beans, potato chips, ice cream sundaes, banana splits, homemade pies & root beer floats. Fee will donations will be accepted. There is a wheelchair accessible entrance to the church.

Music in the Park – Mojo & Flip Side June 23rd Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Memories Band at the Senior Center June 24th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Phlox 49th Annual Softball Tournament & Fireworks June 24th-25th Norwood Memorial Park, 506 Graham Ave., Phlox. Come down for some family fun. If you aren’t interested in playing come down for some family fun, 50/50 raffle, live music, and fireworks at dusk! No carry-ins. Everyone Welcome! For more information, call Greg at 715-489-3492.

Antigo Farmer’s Market June 25th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field St., Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food & make connections with the people that grew it.

Elton Music Jam June 25th Noon-7pm Elton School Historical Preservation Society, W4811 Hwy. 64, Elton. Join the Elton School Historical Preservation Society for a summer music celebration! They are gathering as a community to enjoy music, drinks & food. Open mic available from noon-1pm. Opening Acts: 1-2pm Elizabeth Eldridge; 2-4pm Sam Mauk. Headlining Entertainers from 4-6pm: Nashville’s Jason Evans AND Austin Dennis; Alabama’s Jared Hill. Beer, soda, water, burgers, brats, 50/50 raffle.

Post Lake Improvement Association’s 16th Annual Fun Fest June 25th 4pm-11pm, PLIA Community Center, Corner of Cty. Road K & Post Lake Drive. Join the Post Lake Improvement Association for a day of summer fun! There will be fun & games at 4pm until 6pm, along with games for all ages, raffles and prizes & more! There will be live music by Polar Project from 6-10pm. There will be a cash raffle of $500-$1,000 prizes. Come join the fun! For More information, email [email protected] or call 715-777-5470.

My Uncle’s Fireworks Show June 25th 6pm My Uncle’s Fireworks,N3566 Messer Rd., White Lake. My Uncle’s Fireworks LLC is a new business in White Lake that specializes in fireworks. Come join them for some food, fun & drinks starting at 6pm in the field at the End of Messer Road. They will be serving food and beer (21 & older, ID REQUIRED for alcohol purchases). There will be some games to play for the kids & adults, but feel free to bring your own games to play as well. Let’s have a fun time with family & friends. At dark, a spectacular Fireworks Display will be held for everyone to enjoy. There is no fee to enter, but we will be accepting donations that will go towards next year’s show. A portion of the proceeds from the entire event will go to the local Little League for their help in this fun community get together. For more info, call 715-216-5574.

Water Walkers Ski Show June 25th 6-7:30pm Mayflower Lake Resort LLC., 225012 Cty. Rd. D, Birnamwood. FREE family friendly themed water ski show performed by costumed skiers to toe tapping music with entertaining announcing! Donations are appreciated. A 50/50 raffle will be held. Food & beverages available for purchase! Bring a chair to sit on while you relax lakeside & enjoy the entertainment! For more information visit us at www.cwwaterwalkers.com.

Tilleda Dayz 2022 June 26th 1pm Tilleda. Parade at 1pm, Music, food & beverages, kid’s games, bounce house & vendors selling items, 715-787-4532

Music in the Park – Silhouettes June 27th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

*Meetings*

Antigo Library Finance & Personnel Meeting June 20th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Police & Fire Commission Meeting June 20th Noon, City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Public Works Committee Meeting June 22nd 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee Meeting June 27th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) June 22nd, June 26th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00 pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous June 20th, June 21st, June 24th & June 25th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous June 20th & June 27th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]