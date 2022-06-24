Community Calendar for 6-27-22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry June 29th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & July 1st 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for July will be beverages, fruit and vegetable juices (low salt and sugar), and tea. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry June 27th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), June 29th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County June 27th – July 1st (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Line Dancing at the Langlade County Senior Center June 27th 1pm – 2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Music in the Park – Silhouettes June 27th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride June 27th 5:30-7:30pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30pm. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county. The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions & a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route & a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. For more information on routes & the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at [email protected] or 715-216-4005.

Monday Funday at Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail June 27th 5:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail, N8375 Park Rd., Deerbook. Come enjoy an evening of mountain biking, trail running, or hiking. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome! For more information, call Beth at 715-350-1060

Non-Denominational Bible Study at the Langlade County Senior Center June 28th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Geezer Bike Ride June 28th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The Tuesday Geezer bike rides start from the Antigo Public Library parking lot, weather permitting. All are welcome. The group normally rides less traveled town & county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected].

Family Movie Day at the Antigo Public Library June 28th 11am-5:30pm Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont Street Antigo WI 54409. Join us at 11, 1, and 3 for three different family films with Ocean themes!

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center June 28th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bean Bag Tournament at Langlade County Senior Center June 28th 3pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. It will be the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 3–5pm. The fee for the tournament is $3 per person payable when you register at the Center. The tournament is open to members only. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Teams will be formed by a random draw. If you haven’t played this game before and would like to practice, come in to the Center any Monday afternoon and practice. The duration of the tournament will be determined by the interest of the participants.

Virtual Bedtime Stories June 28th & June 30th 6:30-6:40pm. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center June 29th 10am-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center June 29th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride June 29th 4pm Langlade County Courthouse, 800 Clermont St., Antigo. The group bike ride meets on Wednesdays in the parking lot of the Langlade County Courthouse. The ride leaves at 4pm and usually returns at about 6:30pm. Routes are determined by the weather & attendees. The length of the ride is approximately 30-40 miles. For more information, contact Rick Warren at 715-216-3418.

Story Time Adventures for Preschoolers at the Antigo Public Library – June 29th , 10-11am. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont Street, Antigo. Join us each Wednesday at 10am. for stories, songs, rhymes and more learning fun. Come early or stay after to enjoy social time with crafts, blocks, puzzles and more. Contact: Ada Demlow Email: [email protected] Phone: 715-623-3724

City of Antigo Brush and Mulch Site Open June 29th 12-7pm & July 2nd 8am-4pm. N1985 Dump Road, Antigo.

Elcho’s Music in the Park – Carl Jackson Barn Dance June 29th 5pm Elcho Community Pavilion N11283 Dorr Street Elcho. Concerts begin at 6pm, rain or shine. If raining, all concerts will take place on-site inside the Elcho Community Pavilion. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Food, pies, and ice cream will be available before all concerts starting at 5pm. with local non-profit groups manning the concession stand.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos at the Langlade County Senior Center June 30th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Music in the Park – Fox Fire June 30th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Book Adventures for Elementary Age Kids at the Antigo Public Library July 1st, 11am – 1pm. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont Street, Antigo. Join us Fridays for stories, games and conversation for ages 6 and up. Stay after the stories to enjoy games, legos and other activities. Contact: Ada Demlow Email: [email protected] Phone: 715-623-3724



Zurko Flea Market July 1st, 7am – 4pm. Langlade County Fairgrounds 1633 Neva Rd. Antigo. Come find a great treasure at the Langlade County Fairgrounds! Admission is $2 with free parking.

Antigo Farmer’s Market July 1st8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field St., Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food & make connections with the people that grew it.

Red, White and Blue Triples Disc Golf Tournament Sponsored by Hook-Up Disc Golf July 2nd 8am Antigo Disc Golf Course Virginia Street Cul-De-Sac Antigo. Please Contact Evan Stoiber for additional information, or to register: [email protected] or call 920.204.5074

White Lake Music in the Park – No Schtick July 2nd 5pm – 9pm. White Lake Depot 700 Lake Street, White Lake WI 54491. White Lake will have a variety of bands playing at the White Lake Depot next to the White Lake Historical Society Museum. Concerts begin at 5:30 pm. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Jo Edelman Lake Pavilion.

Vacation Bible School at Ascension Lutheran Church July 11 and 12, 5 – 7:30pm. 1412 Neva Rd, Antigo. Ascension Lutheran Church welcomes all children 3 years old through 8th grade to our Vacation Bible School. We will hear about Jesus’ love for all. Each session starts with a free supper followed by songs, Bible devotions and stories, games, crafts and snacks. To register, call 715-627-2232, ascensionantigo.com, or email [email protected] Please include parent’s name, address, phone number, child’s name and grade in school. We hope to see you there!

*Meetings*

Economic Development Committee Meeting June 27th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Policy Committee Meeting June 28th 4:45 – 5pm Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont Street, Antigo WI 54409.

Antigo Garden Club June 28th 5:45 – 6:45pm Meeting held at Resource Center Clermont Street Antigo Wisconsin 54409 United States. We share information related to gardening. We have several projects we take care of throughout the community and host an annual spring plant sale. New Members Welcome.

Antigo Library Board Meeting June 28th 6 – 7pm Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont Street, Antigo WI 54409.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) June 29th , July 3rd (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00 pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group June 27th 1:30pm Antigo Community Church School. 723 Deleglise St, Antigo

Narcotics Anonymous June 27th, June 28th , July 1st & July 2nd (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous June 27th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]