Community Calendar for 6-6-22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry June 8th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & June 10th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for June will be Chicken, beef, vegetable broth (low or no salt). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry June 6th & June 13th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), June 8th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Emerging Talents VIII Art Show May 28th – June 12th (Sat. & Sun.) 11am-3pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. An exhibit of original art by Wittenberg & Birnamwood students, K-12 grade. The show is open on Saturdays & Sundays 11am-3pm with a special reception 6/12 following the Wittenberg Community Days Parade. For more information, go to www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Music in the Park – Lovin’ Country June 6th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County June 6th – June 13th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center June 6th & June 13th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Line dancing at the Langlade County Senior Center June 6th 1pm – 2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center June 6th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride June 6th & June 13th 5:30-7:30pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30pm. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county. The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions & a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route & a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. For more information on routes & the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at [email protected] or 715-216-4005.

Monday Funday at Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail June 6th 5:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail, N8375 Park Rd., Deerbook. Come enjoy an evening of mountain biking, trail running, or hiking. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome! For more information, call Beth at 715-350-1060.





Non-Denominational Bible Study at the Langlade County Senior Center June 7th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Virtual Bedtime Stories June 7th & June 9th. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center June 8th 10am -11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bunco at the Langlade County Senior Center June 8th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The fee is $2 and all prize money is given out the same day. You do not need to register for this event.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center June 8th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride June 8th 4pm Langlade County Courthouse, 800 Clermont St., Antigo. The group bike ride meets on Wednesdays in the parking lot of the Langlade County Courthouse. The ride leaves at 4pm and usually returns at about 6:30pm. Routes are determined by the weather & attendees. The length of the ride is approximately 30-40 miles. For more information, contact Rick Warren at 715-216-3418.

City of Antigo Brush and Mulch Site Open June 8th 12-7pm, N1985 Dump Road, Antigo.

Stepping On – Building Confidence & Reducing Falls Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central WI June 9th, 10 am to Noon, 1225 Langlade Road, Antigo. Building confidence and reducing falls. For adults who have fallen or are fearful of falling or would like to prevent a fall. Meets one time a week for seven weeks for 2 hours.

Music in the Park – Lyle & More June 9th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Stone Soup Brothers Band at the Senior Center June 10th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Hausmann Memorial Vietnam Veteran Picnic June 10th 4-7:30pm, Langlade County Fairgrounds Multi-Purpose Building, 1635 Neva Road, Antigo. We want to invite all Vietnam veterans, their families, currently serving and non-serving veterans and their families to come and enjoy awesome food, gifts, and most of all be with the only ones who truly understand what you went through, your fellow veterans.

Antigo Farmer’s Market June 11th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field St., Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food & make connections with the people that grew it.

Kids Fishing Day June 11th 8am–2:30pm Antigo City Park East, 200 Aurora Street, Antigo. Antigo Trout Unlimited is again hosting a Kid’s Fishing Day at City Park East! Come out for a fun day for the kids to learn more about fishing and healthy water resources in our area!

“Sitting Pretty” Silent Auction at Kingsbury Park June 11th 10am 707 5th Ave. Antigo. Sitting Pretty” Silent Auction, presented by Antigo Visual Arts (AVA), will take place on June 11th. Come and bid on decorative chairs, created by AVA artists! The chairs will be on display during the Party on the Ave and are up for auction.

Party on the Avenue June 11th 10am-10pm Downtown, 5th Ave., Antigo. The Party on the Avenue event will feature an Elk’s Club Flag Ceremony at 11 am, food and refreshments throughout the day, a beer garden, an ice cream social, craft vendors, a tractor and car show, live music with Slab Band from 6-10pm and more! For more info, call Gordon Neve at 715-623-5203.

15thAnnual Wittenberg Community Days June 11th-12th Sat. 2-11pm, Sun. 12-5pm Washington Park, Webb St., Wittenberg. All day games & activities, inflatables for the kids, food, beer, music at 7pm &; huge fireworks display at dusk. On Sunday, there will be a parade at noon, kid’s games & a money dig. For more information, please call 715-881-2111.

*Meetings*

Economic Development Committee Meeting June 6th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City Plan Commission Meeting June 7th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Common Council Meeting June 6th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting June 13th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) June1st, June5th (Weds.& Suns.) 7:00pm1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous June 6th, June 7th, June10th & June11th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous June 6th & June13th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group June 7th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: [email protected].

Avail Outreach House June 8th11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Baby & Me Support Group at the Langlade Hospital June 12th 1pm to 2pm, Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Langlade Birthing Center, second floor of the new hospital. For more information call 715-623-9280. No fee. 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo WI 54409

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]