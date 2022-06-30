Compassionate Friends Celebration of Life

The Greater Antigo Area of the Compassionate Friends invites all members of the larger community who have lost someone this past year or so to please join us for our celebration of life in memory of our loved ones.



We are holding our Celebration of Life in memory of our children who have passed before their time and gone on ahead of us. For years we have been gathering with a potluck, writing a message to our children and loved ones and somehow sending them off with music, a bubble machine, flying wish papers, possible lanterns, and a short ceremony. We are opening our event and our hearts to all who have lost someone.



The event will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Lake Park shelter, Hudson Street, across from the ballpark, Antigo.



The shared meal will start at 6pm. Meat, beverages and paper products will be provided by the Compassionate Friends. Please bring a dish to share and a picture of your loved one. There is no cost.



For more information, please email [email protected] or call 715-623-2520