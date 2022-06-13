DATCP Reminds Farmers, Agrichemical Retailers of Paraquat Dichloride Training

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds farmers and agrichemical retailers who use paraquat dichloride to complete the label-mandated online training every three years. Paraquat dichloride is a restricted use pesticide product that is used as a weed and grass herbicide in a variety of row, fruit, and vegetable crops.

To prevent accidental ingestion or injury, certified applicators are required to take a paraquat training before use. The training was developed by product manufacturers as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2016 risk mitigation requirements. The training emphasizes that the chemical must not be transferred or stored in improper containers and covers toxicity, label requirements and restrictions, consequences of misuse, and additional important information.

Training participants will be provided with an auto-generated certificate that must be kept until taking the training again.

Accessing the EPA Paraquat Training

To access the Paraquat Dichloride Training for Certified Applicators, please visit EPA’s site: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-worker-safety/paraquat-dichloride-training-certified-applicators.

Who is required to take this training?

The use of paraquat is restricted to certified applicators only, and training must be completed prior to use. “Use” includes pre-application activities involving mixing, loading, and applying the pesticide. It also includes other pesticide-related activities, including, but not limited to, transporting or storing opened pesticide containers, cleaning equipment, and disposing of excess pesticides, spray mix, equipment wash waters, pesticide containers, and other materials containing paraquat. Noncertified persons working under the supervision of a certified applicator are prohibited from using paraquat, including mixing, loading, and applying the pesticide and other pesticide-related activities.