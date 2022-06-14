DNR Accepting Applications For Fall Deer at Sanhill Wildlife Area 

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications through July 1 for the 2022 Learn to Hunt Deer program at Sandhill Wildlife Area.

Sandhill’s Learn-to-Hunt workshops combine classroom instruction and hands-on field experience with a mentored hunt on thousands of acres of prime deer habitat. Through separate programs, youth and adult hunters who want to try deer hunting will have access to the 9,150-acre property.

Both the youth and adult workshops will cover:

Deer biology and management

Hunting rules and regulations

Ethical hunter behavior; and

Basic firearm safety and practice sighting and firing a hunting rifle.

“Since the Sandhill Learn to Hunt program began in 1991, we’ve introduced 3,552 novice hunters to the excitement, challenge and satisfaction of deer hunting,” said Darren Ladwig, DNR Wildlife Biologist at Sandhill. “Here at Sandhill, we look forward to this special event all year when we can welcome more new hunters into the Wisconsin deer hunting community.”

The youth workshop is open to young hunters ages 12-15. A chaperone must accompany all youth hunters. Registration for the youth course is $40. The adult workshop for hunters age 16 and older is open to individuals without previous experience hunting deer with a firearm. The registration fee for the adult workshop is also $40.

Both youth and adult programs will be held Aug. 19-20. Both programs will end with a one-day hunt on Nov. 5, 2022, at Sandhill Wildlife Area near Babcock in Wood County. All participants and youth chaperones must attend the Learn to Hunt workshop and complete a Hunter Education course before the Nov. 5 hunt.

Sandhill Wildlife Area lies within the bed of ancient Glacial Lake Wisconsin – an expansive region of flat, marshy land interspersed with forests covering parts of seven counties in central Wisconsin. The property features low, sandy uplands of oak, aspen and jack pine forests, large marshes and many flowages. A small herd of American bison, white-tailed deer, ruffed grouse, Canada geese, ducks, loons, bald eagles, sandhill cranes, shorebirds, songbirds, hawks, owls and furbearers make Sandhill home.

Apply for the 2022 Sandhill Learn To Hunt Application here. The application deadline is July 15, 2022.