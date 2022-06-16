Family Fun with the Langlade County 4-H

June 16, 2022

The Antigo Public Library is pleased to continue our educational partnership with the Langlade County

4-H for the summer of 2022.

Next Wednesday, June 22 at 1 p.m. the 4-H will present a program with stories and crafts about Octopi. The event will be held in the library meeting room and will be the first of three learning adventures the 4-H will lead. Additional programs will be held on July 6 and August 10. In addition, the 4-H will have their showcase at the library on July 20 at 5 p.m.

“We love our partnership with the Langlade 4-H,” said Youth Services Librarian Ada Demlow. “It helps us build on our mission to be a part of learning adventures throughout the community.”

These programs are aimed at children 4 and older but all ages are welcome.

To see all the activities available this summer visit https://www.antigopl.org/summer-quest-2022/.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at [email protected]