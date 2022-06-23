Hofrichter, Smith competes on Team Wisconsin at National Duals

Alexandra Hofrichter and Samson Smith made the trip down to Oklahoma to compete as part of Team Wisconsin for the National Duals in the past week. Hofrichter competed in the Junior Women’s Freestyle division, and Smith competed as a 16U Cadet in Greco.

Hofrichter earned All-Tournament honors by having a dominant tournament, going 8-0, and not allowing a single opponent to survive to the second period.

In the first round, Hofrichter faced Hadyn Stine of Texas Red. Hofrichter took advantage early, using a double overhook set up to toss Stine directly to her back, earning the victory by pinfall in 29 seconds.

In the second match, Hofrichter faced Kaylie Petersen of Indiana. Hofrichter would score 10 seconds into the match, countering a shot by Petersen for a takedown and then settling into a head and arm pinning combination. Peterson would fight hard, but could not get off her back, allowing Hofrichter to win via pinfall in 33 seconds.

The third round saw a battle of nationally ranked individuals, as Hofrichter, currently sitting at 11th in the nation, went to battle with Genevieve An, currently an honorable mention at 144 pounds. An would immediately shoot in on a low single to start the match, but Hofrichter was able to counter and earn 2 points for exposure.

Back on the feet, An was able to tie the match scoring a takedown on a slide by, but Hofrichter refused to allow any additional scoring.

An would score on another leg attack, giving the Georgia wrestler a 4-2 lead with about a minute to go in the first period.

Hofrichter would shoot in on her own leg attack, but An countered to earn 2 exposure points. Hofrichter was able to win the scramble that ensued, earned 2 for a reversal with exposure, and earning the pinfall victory at 2:30 of the first period.

The final match for Hofrichter on day one was against Samara Roddy of Texas. At the 30 second mark, Hofrichter was able to counter a shot attempt by Roddy with an over/under lateral for 4 points, and earned the pinfall at 41 seconds.

Hofrichter’s first match of day 2 saw her face Taya Hunt of Oklahoma, who carried an honorable mention national ranking at 138 pounds. Hofrichter would score first, snapping Hunt down to the mat with a front headlock for the initial 2 points.

Hofrichter would then add 4 points with a feet to back throw at the one minute mark, increasing her lead to 6-0.

Hunt was able to score a takedown on a fireman’s, cutting the lead to 6-2, but Hofrichter immediately earned a reversal, and added a gut wrench to increase her lead to 9-2. Hofrichter would then add another gutwrench before the action went out of bounds.

Hofrichter would end the match with a 4-point feet to back throw, earning the victory by 15-2 technical fall at the end of the first period.

Up next for Hofrichter was Allison King of Kansas. Hofrichter would score first near the one-minute mark, using an over/under position to launch King to her back for a 4 point throw, and then added 3 gut wrenches to end the match via technical fall in 1:14.

Hofrichter would face Cali Dupree of Missouri next. Dupree would score first, earning a point on a shot attempt that pushed Hofrichter out of bounds. Dupree would add another 2 pounds with a slide by takedown 40 seconds into the match.

Down 3-0, Hofrichter took control of the match, using a tight left-handed overhook to plant Dupree flat on her back from the feet, earning the pinfall victory at 1:29 of the first round.

In her final match, Hofrichter faced Leyna Rumpler of Pennsylvania. After a minute of hand fighting, Hofrichter was able to lock up a pair of overhooks, and threw Rumpler to her back. Rumpler would not be able to fight out of this position, with Hofrichter earning the victory by pinfall at 1:34.

Samson Smith competed in the 16U Cadet Greco division as a member of Team Wisconsin. The 16U division is made up mostly of high school freshman and sophomores, so Smith, an 8th grader, knew he had his work cut out for him.

Smith faced Adonis Bonar II of Nebraska in the first round. Bonar was able to score the initial takedown with a body lock, and then added another takedown off of a snapdown for the early 4-0 lead.

Smith would be able to tie the match, using double overhooks to score a feet to back lateral earning Smith 4 points. Bonar would earn 2 points for a reversal with exposure, and the Nebraska wrestler would win by pinfall from this position at 1:40.

In the second round, Smith faced Western Hoffschneider of Colorado. Hoffschneider was able to score a 4 point throw to start the match, and then added a pair of gut wrenches for the 8-0 technical victory.

The third round saw Smith face Karson Tompkins of Texas. Tompkins was able to score the initial takedown with an arm drag, and then added 3 gut wrenches for the 8-0 technical victory.

Round 4 saw Smith compete with Evan Wingrove of Georgia. Smith was able to score the initial point, as his heavy pressure forced Wingrove to step out of the competition area. Wingrove would then use an over/under position to score on a lateral, and then Wingrove would score with a headthrow, winning by pinfall at 1:17.

The first match on day 2 saw Smith face Brock Trevino of Michigan. Trevino was able to win via 8-0 technical victory.

Match 2 on day 2 saw Smith face Wesley Hodges of Idaho. Hodges was able to score first, using a snapdown for the initial takedown. Hodges would then add 4 points with a feet to back body lock.

Down 6-0, Smith was able to score on an armspin at the end of the first period, cutting the lead to 6-2.

When the action started in the second period, Hodges was able to score a feet to back bodylock for the 10-2 technical victory. Smith’s final match of the day was against Sawyer Van Rider of Florida. Van Rider would be able to score first, using a body lock for a 4 point takedown, and then added a side headlock for an additional 2 points. In the ensuing scramble, Smith was called for a leg foul, ending the match via technical victory for Van Rider 8-0.