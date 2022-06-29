Press Release from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office

On June 27, 2022 at approximately 7:30pm the Langlade County Dispatch Center was notified of an overdue fisherman who was believed to be fishing in a stream in eastern Langlade County in the Town of Wolf River.

Langlade County Deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle belonging to the individual reported. Immediately a search of the area was coordinated with the Town of Wolf River Fire Department’s assistance. A search of the area throughout the night was conducted which continued into the morning.

Unfortunately, the individual, a 73 year old Shawano County resident was located deceased in the river at approximately 11:30am on June 28, 2022. The Langlade County Coroner’s Office has ruled the cause of death as an accidental drowning. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

The following agencies assisted in the coordinated search of the area which was led by the Town of Wolf River Fire Department:

White Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Birnamwood Fire Department, Town of Langlade Fire & Rescue Dept. , City of Antigo Fire Department, Menominee Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Town of Antigo Volunteer Fire Department, Rural Fire Control, Townsend Volunteer Fire Department, Doty Fire Department, Crooked Lake Fire Department, Merrill Fire Department, Tomahawk Fire Department, Laona Fire Department, Laona Rescue Squad, Wabeno Fire Department, Crandon Fire Department, Suring Fire Department, Gillette Fire Department, MABAS Wisconsin Langlade County Chiefs Association, Wisconsin Air National Guard, White Lake Market, American Red Cross, Scott & Sherry Krause, Rob & Dianne Messer, Canine team Audrey Royce and Nissa from Oneida County DNR, Wolters Potato Farm.

As mentioned by the Wolf River Fire Department: Special thanks to the families and employers who make it possible for volunteer rural agencies to serve the needs of our communities. For anyone we failed to mention, please accept our apologies. We are grateful for your service.