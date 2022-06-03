NTC Announces Antigo Area Law Enforcement Academy Graduates

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES



Northcentral Technical College (NTC) is pleased to announce the Antigo-area graduates from NTC’s Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy following a commencement ceremony on May 20, 2022.

The Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy prepares learners to enter the workforce as police officers or deputy sheriffs in the state of Wisconsin. Graduates are able to demonstrate tactical skills, conduct investigations and manage emergencies.