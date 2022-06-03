Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

EducationLocal
EducationNTC Announces Antigo Area Law Enforcement Academy Graduates

NTC Announces Antigo Area Law Enforcement Academy Graduates

By Antigo Times
June 3, 2022
0
0

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Northcentral Technical College (NTC) is pleased to announce the Antigo-area graduates from NTC’s Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy following a commencement ceremony on May 20, 2022.

The Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy prepares learners to enter the workforce as police officers or deputy sheriffs in the state of Wisconsin. Graduates are able to demonstrate tactical skills, conduct investigations and manage emergencies.

Previous Article

Unified Martial Arts North Competes At Grappling ...

Next Article

Antigo Special Olympics

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.