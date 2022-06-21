OFFICALS URGE CAUTION DURING
HEAT EXTREME
Officials from Shawano and Menominee Emergency Management and Public Health urge residents to “Beat the Heat.” The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY, remaining in effect from NOON to 7:00 PM this evening (6/21/22). Most at risk for heat-related illnesses are the elderly, people with physical or mental health conditions, as well as infants, children and outdoor workers.
Use care if you encounter anyone experiencing signs of heat-related illness. Terri Harmala, Health Officer for Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department says, “Take time to check on family, friends and neighbors who may be especially vulnerable to extreme heat. Please help them stay cool and hydrated.”
▪ Heat exhaustion symptoms include: profuse sweating, thirst, fainting, rash, fatigue and nausea. Skin may become clammy and moist. Seek cooler surroundings to reduce body temperature. This may include taking a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath. Wearing wet clothing also has a cooling effect.
• Heat stroke symptoms can appear rapidly and may progress to life-threatening illness within minutes. Symptoms are hot, dry skin, the absence of sweat, nausea, confusion, and unconsciousness. This is a life-threatening condition. Call 9-1-1.
“If your home does not have air-conditioning, seek relief in air-conditioned establishments during the warmest part of the day, such as government buildings, public libraries, movie theaters, local restaurants, local retail stores, and casinos; or local swimming pools, beaches, and lakes,” says Liz Buettner, Emergency Management Director, Menominee County.
“Cooling centers in Shawano County, Menominee County, and Menominee Tribe may be activated based upon Heat Advisories/Warnings from the National Weather Service.”
Ben Warrington, Emergency Management Coordinator, Menominee Nation, encourages everyone to prevent heat-related illnesses by doing the following:
• Stay in an air conditioned room and keep out of the sun. Maintain a cooler living space by covering windows to prevent the sun from shining in. Basements or ground floors are often cooler than upper floors.
• Drink plenty of cool, non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated fluids. Increase fluid intake even if you are not thirsty.
• Avoid strenuous activities, or reschedule activities to morning or evening if possible.
• Never leave people or pets, especially children and infants, unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Public Cooling Centers will be open at the following sites:
Menominee County
Menominee County Courthouse
W3269 Courthouse Lane, Keshena
Lower Level
Tuesday, June 21, 8:00 AM-Noon and 12:30-4:30 PM
Keshena
Family Center
W2700 Mianaceqtawak Rd, Keshena
Tuesday, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Neopit
Menominee Tribal School
W6817 Church St
Tuesday, close at 7:00 pm
Zoar
Zoar Ceremonial Facility
N4470 Ceremonial St
Tuesday, close at 7:00 pm
South Branch
South Branch Community Center
W1281 County M East
Tuesday, close at 7:00 pm
Shawano County
Shawano County Courthouse
311 N. Main Street, Shawano
Lower Level, Rooms B and C
Tuesday, June 21, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
Shawano County Libraries
• 128 S Sawyer St, Shawano
Tuesday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
• Birnamwood Branch
337 Main St, Birnamwood
Tuesday, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
• Bonduel Branch
125 N Washington St, Bonduel
Tuesday, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
• Mattoon Branch
311 Slate Ave, Mattoon
Tuesday, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
• Tigerton Branch
221 Birch St, Tigerton
Tuesday, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
• Wittenberg Branch
302 S Cherry St, Wittenberg Tuesday, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM