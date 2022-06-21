Officials from Shawano and Menominee Emergency Management and Public Health urge residents to “Beat the Heat.” The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY, remaining in effect from NOON to 7:00 PM this evening (6/21/22). Most at risk for heat-related illnesses are the elderly, people with physical or mental health conditions, as well as infants, children and outdoor workers.

Use care if you encounter anyone experiencing signs of heat-related illness. Terri Harmala, Health Officer for Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department says, “Take time to check on family, friends and neighbors who may be especially vulnerable to extreme heat. Please help them stay cool and hydrated.”

▪ Heat exhaustion symptoms include: profuse sweating, thirst, fainting, rash, fatigue and nausea. Skin may become clammy and moist. Seek cooler surroundings to reduce body temperature. This may include taking a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath. Wearing wet clothing also has a cooling effect.

• Heat stroke symptoms can appear rapidly and may progress to life-threatening illness within minutes. Symptoms are hot, dry skin, the absence of sweat, nausea, confusion, and unconsciousness. This is a life-threatening condition. Call 9-1-1.

“If your home does not have air-conditioning, seek relief in air-conditioned establishments during the warmest part of the day, such as government buildings, public libraries, movie theaters, local restaurants, local retail stores, and casinos; or local swimming pools, beaches, and lakes,” says Liz Buettner, Emergency Management Director, Menominee County.

“Cooling centers in Shawano County, Menominee County, and Menominee Tribe may be activated based upon Heat Advisories/Warnings from the National Weather Service.”

Ben Warrington, Emergency Management Coordinator, Menominee Nation, encourages everyone to prevent heat-related illnesses by doing the following:

• Stay in an air conditioned room and keep out of the sun. Maintain a cooler living space by covering windows to prevent the sun from shining in. Basements or ground floors are often cooler than upper floors.

• Drink plenty of cool, non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated fluids. Increase fluid intake even if you are not thirsty.

• Avoid strenuous activities, or reschedule activities to morning or evening if possible.

• Never leave people or pets, especially children and infants, unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Public Cooling Centers will be open at the following sites:

Menominee County

Menominee County Courthouse

W3269 Courthouse Lane, Keshena

Lower Level

Tuesday, June 21, 8:00 AM-Noon and 12:30-4:30 PM

Keshena

Family Center

W2700 Mianaceqtawak Rd, Keshena

Tuesday, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Neopit

Menominee Tribal School

W6817 Church St

Tuesday, close at 7:00 pm

Zoar

Zoar Ceremonial Facility

N4470 Ceremonial St

Tuesday, close at 7:00 pm

South Branch

South Branch Community Center

W1281 County M East

Tuesday, close at 7:00 pm

Shawano County

Shawano County Courthouse

311 N. Main Street, Shawano

Lower Level, Rooms B and C

Tuesday, June 21, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Shawano County Libraries

• 128 S Sawyer St, Shawano

Tuesday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

• Birnamwood Branch

337 Main St, Birnamwood

Tuesday, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

• Bonduel Branch

125 N Washington St, Bonduel

Tuesday, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

• Mattoon Branch

311 Slate Ave, Mattoon

Tuesday, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

• Tigerton Branch

221 Birch St, Tigerton

Tuesday, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

• Wittenberg Branch

302 S Cherry St, Wittenberg Tuesday, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM