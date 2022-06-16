Pajama Story Time at the Antigo Public Library

June 16, 2022

The Antigo Public Library invites families to put on their pajamas and join us for a special afterhours story time on Thursday June 23, 2022 at 7 p.m. There will be stories, songs, and a take-home craft for all children who attend. The activities will be aimed at families with children ages 2-7, but all ages are welcome.

“Pajama Story Time is one of the ways we are trying to reach out to families who may not be able to participate in daytime programs,” said Youth Librarian Ada Demlow.

“Sharing songs and stories with children is a crucial part of literacy development,” Demlow said. “Plus it is just a fun and joyful time to come together as a community,” she added.

This event will be the first of two pajama story times. The next one will be held on July 28 at 7 p.m.

To see all the activities available this summer visit https://www.antigopl.org/summer-quest-2022/.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at [email protected]