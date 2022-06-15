Pavement Buckles Rise with Summer Temperatures
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding motorists to be alert of pavement buckles as hot temperatures continue over the next several days. The recent heat wave increases the possibility of pavement buckles.
Pavement buckling occurs when slabs of pavement expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips. Watch the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) animation on pavement buckles.
While it’s difficult to predict if, or where, buckling may occur, WisDOT offers these tips:
- Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.
- Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
- Before your trip, check 511wi.gov for the latest information on any incidents or delays. Live video feeds are now available via the 511 Wisconsin traffic cameras.
- If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.