Pavement Buckles Rise with Summer Temperatures

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding motorists to be alert of pavement buckles as hot temperatures continue over the next several days. The recent heat wave increases the possibility of pavement buckles.

Pavement buckling occurs when slabs of pavement expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips. Watch the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) animation on pavement buckles.

While it’s difficult to predict if, or where, buckling may occur, WisDOT offers these tips: