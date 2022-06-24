Police & Sheriff Reports for 6_27

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, June 15th

Officers received a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Dorr Street. The male caller told officers that his wife was on the phone with a person who said that they were going to kill them. Officers heard the person on the other end of the phone state that they were going to kill them if they didn’t transfer $5,000.00. Officers told the caller that it was a scam.

Thursday, June 16th

Officers received a report of disorderly conduct at Castle Park on Field Street. The female caller told officers that while she was in the porta potty, a group of male subjects were kicking the porta potty. One subject was described as wearing a white shirt, brown shorts and a black hat. Another male subject was described as wearing a black hoodie and an American flag hat. A third subject was described as wearing a tie dye shirt.

Officers responded to a report of a truck driving northbound in a southbound lane. The vehicle was stopped at 5th Avenue and Field Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense.

Friday, June 17th

A female subject approached an officer in the 600 block of Clermont Avenue. She told the officers that she had seen a group of male subjects in a van and a male subject in a ski mask harassing a male by an ATM machine. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the male subject in the ski mask or the van.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, June 15th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Cty. Rd. A and Cty. Rd. O. Officers were with a female subject. The subject was arrested for obstructing an officer and possession of methamphetamine.

Thursday, June 16th

Officers responded to a report of a fire on Cty. Rd. J. A tree was on fire with a power line near it. WPS was notified. The fire department was on the scene and the fire was put out.

Friday, June 17th

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report a theft. He told officers that a delivery had been made to his address on Hwy. 64 that morning and the item was now gone.

Saturday, June 18th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 45 & Cty. Rd. G. A field sobriety test was conducted. A subject was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a call at Hwy. 64 and Hill Road. A field sobriety test was conducted. A subject was taken into custody. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident at Hwy. 45 and Old Elcho Road. The caller told officers that they had witnessed a charcoal colored Chevy Silverado or Dodge with a topper back into a Cadillac. They said that the truck could have damage to its rear bumper. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle. A teletype was sent to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department about the incident.

Sunday, June 19th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 52 and Cty. Rd. A. A vehicle went off the roadway. No EMS was needed. The vehicle was towed.

Monday, June 20th

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Antigo Street. Probation & Parole requested a search of a vehicle. When the back seat was turned over, it was found to be full of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Probation & Parole also turned over additional drugs that were in the vehicle. Officers received a report of a theft from an area business on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that a subject in a silver Lincoln drove off at approximately 10:57am without paying for $105.74 in gas.