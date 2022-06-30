Police & Sheriff Reports for 7/4

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, June 15th

Officers received a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Dorr Street. The male caller told officers that his wife was on the phone with a person who said that they were going to kill them. Officers heard the person on the other end of the phone state that they were going to kill them if they didn’t transfer $5,000.00. Officers told the caller that it was a scam.

Thursday, June 16th

Officers received a report of disorderly conduct at Castle Park on Field Street. The female caller told officers that while she was in the porta potty, a group of male subjects were kicking the porta potty. One subject was described as wearing a white shirt, brown shorts and a black hat. Another male subject was described as wearing a black hoodie and an American flag hat. A third subject was described as wearing a tie dye shirt.

Officers responded to a report of a truck driving northbound in a southbound lane. The vehicle was stopped at 5th Avenue and Field Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense.

Friday, June 17th

A female subject approached an officer in the 600 block of Clermont Avenue. She told the officers that she had seen a group of male subjects in a van and a male subject in a ski mask harassing a male by an ATM machine. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the male subject in the ski mask or the van.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person near State Rd 64. An older person was standing outside of an establishment with a sign stating he was asking for money for a 4-H fundraiser. Caller stated it was not an approved fundraiser from 4-H. Subject took off before police officers were able to arrive to the location.

Wednesday, June 22nd

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Deleglise Street and 3rd Avenue. The caller told officers that a tan/beige van was driving around with its lights off. Officers were out with a male subject in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. The male was taken into custody on an outstanding Langlade County Sheriff’s office warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.

Thursday, June 23rd

Officers responded to a report of a theft from an address on Prosser Place. The caller told officers that approximately 4 people, 3 males and 1 female, running around, going in garages and stealing things out of cars. Officers were unable to locate the subjects.

Friday, June 24th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person near an address on 5th Avenue. Subject was under a no contact and no alcohol ordinance, and was found to be opposing these ordinances. Subject was taken into custody and transported.

Officers did a routine traffic stop near Dorr Street. Subject was under the influence and failed the field sobriety test. Subject was taken into custody after the failure.

Monday, June 27th

Officers responded to a report of a trespassing on private property near an address on Sunset Drive. Caller stated that for the last three weeks there have been men that hang out under their tree. Caller was the property owner and stated that one of the men put a large rock underneath the tree. They wanted an officer to check out the rock and remove it if need be. Caller stated that they do not feel safe confronting the men. Subjects were not on site when officers checked.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers received a report of identity theft or fraud from a subject at an address on Watson Street. The male caller told officers that he had been told that he had won 5.5 million dollars from Publisher’s Clearinghouse and a Mercedes. He was told that he would receive these items after he sent a money order for $2,000.00. The caller told officers that he had not given out any information and he was not out any money.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Neva Road and Century Avenue.

Officers responded to a call of a vehicle theft near an address on 3rd Avenue. Caller was intoxicated and noticed that her GMC Terrain was gone. Caller stated they had not given permission to anyone to take it, and they did not know who took it. It was last seen parked by the Caller’s residence.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, June 15th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Cty. Rd. A and Cty. Rd. O. Officers were with a female subject. The subject was arrested for obstructing an officer and possession of methamphetamine.

Thursday, June 16th

Officers responded to a report of a fire on Cty. Rd. J. A tree was on fire with a power line near it. WPS was notified. The fire department was on the scene and the fire was put out.

Friday, June 17th

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report a theft. He told officers that a delivery had been made to his address on Hwy. 64 that morning and the item was now gone.

Saturday, June 18th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 45 & Cty. Rd. G. A field sobriety test was conducted. A subject was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a call at Hwy. 64 and Hill Road. A field sobriety test was conducted. A subject was taken into custody. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident at Hwy. 45 and Old Elcho Road. The caller told officers that they had witnessed a charcoal colored Chevy Silverado or Dodge with a topper back into a Cadillac. They said that the truck could have damage to its rear bumper. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle. A teletype was sent to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department about the incident.

Sunday, June 19th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 52 and Cty. Rd. A. A vehicle went off the roadway. No EMS was needed. The vehicle was towed.

Monday, June 20th

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Antigo Street. Probation & Parole requested a search of a vehicle. When the back seat was turned over, it was found to be full of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Probation & Parole also turned over additional drugs that were in the vehicle.

Officers received a report of a theft from an area business on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that a subject in a silver Lincoln drove off at approximately 10:57am without paying for $105.74 in gas.

Thursday, June 23rd

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Cty. Rd. X and Koszarek Road. A subject was taken into custody for possession of marijuana, 2nd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and carrying a concealed knife.

Officers received a report of fraud from an address on Lakeside Street. The female caller told officers that a male subject had stated that he was from UPS and had 2.5 million dollars for her. She just needed to give him codes to Visa gift cards and then he would send the prize with two lawyers who would accompany her to the bank to deposit the money. She told officers that they said she should call them back with the gift card numbers.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Lake Street. The caller told officers that a subject was at the White Lake beach drinking and being a nuisance. Officers determined that the subject was not to be using alcohol and not be in the presence of establishments with a class B liquor license. The subject had a preliminary breath test reading of 0.11%. They were taken into custody.

Friday, June 24th

Officers responded to a traffic complaint of a reckless driver in a Dodge Journey near an address on Neva Rd. The caller stated that the driver appeared to be elderly. Officers were able to locate the subject near Woods Flowage Rd. The subject was taken into custody.

Saturday, June 25th

Officers responded to a call of a house fire at an address on Cozy Ln. The Mattoon Fire Department was called, as well as the Birnamwood Fire Department and Antigo Fire Department. City Gas was contacted, and the fire department investigated. The investigation was cleared.

Monday, June 27th

Officers pulled over a subject for a routine traffic stop near an address on Bissell St. Subject stated he did not have a license. There was an open search on the information the subject gave, and there were no results. A search was conducted on the subject’s car before the subject was detained and taken into custody.