Press Release from the Langlade County Sherrif’s Office

On June 29, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm the Langlade County Dispatch Center received a report of motor vehicle accident on Wilson School Road in the Town of Evergreen, Langlade County. An investigation revealed that a moped driven by a 34 year old White Lake man was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The striking vehicle left the scene of the accident and was later located by deputies at a residence nearby.

The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene and the operator of the striking vehicle, a 30 year old White Lake man, was taken into custody for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. The crash remains under investigation and Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit was requested to assist.

The Wolf River Volunteer Fire Department, White Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the City of Antigo also assisted in the incident.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. The name of the suspect will be released once a criminal complaint is filed, pending review by the Langlade County District Attorney’s Office.