PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE AGENDA 6/20/22

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, June 20, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, June 20, 2022 beginning at 9:00 A.M. in the Wolf River Room, Langlade County Resource Center on the following:

9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #748 by Paul & Donna Sheperd, 5334 Six Mile Rd, Belgium, WI 53004. Request permission to construct a 24’x24’ addition and attach a new 22’x24’ garage that will come within 8’ of the town road R.O.W. and 28’ from Sawyer Lake pursuant to Sections 17.15(c), 17.64(4) and 17.300(6) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being High Point Subdivision Plat Lot 3, Block 2, Sec 16, T32N, R14E, Town of Wolf River (Parcel #034-1980). 9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #749 by Margaret & Mark Kryka, 210 Lynne Cir, Verona, WI 53593. Request permission to place an 824 sq ft. addition & garage onto an existing residential foundation located 28’ from Bass Lake (75’ req), pursuant to Sections 17.64(4) and 17.300(11)(c)2 of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being Heinz Plat Lot 10, Sec 11, T33N, R10E, Town of Upham (Parcel #030-1166).

