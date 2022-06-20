Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Letter from Publisher
Letter from PublisherPUBLISHER’S LETTER

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
June 20, 2022
0
0

Birthdays

Dear Reader,
Recently I celebrated a birthday. At my age, this has become a dubious honor, with a certain amount of playful teasing from family and friends. I am as young as I feel, which on most days means feeling bright and vital. And yet, while some of my friends are stubbornly continuing to ply their trade, others are slowly winding it down.
In a way I am living in two worlds. Those who see me without knowing me might believe me to be much more of a boy than I really am because I’m still in the thick of crusading on campaigns, some meaningful and others silly. Yet on my honest days, I feel like I’m cobbling my body together to do this work, realizing as I go that some things don’t work as well as they used to.
In the end, I guess it doesn’t matter much since we all end up on one side of the spectrum or the other depending on how nobly (or ignobly) we lived our lives. But every morning we wake up and try again…which is noble in and of itself.
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher
Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”

Previous Article

Public Notice – Board of Education Meeting

Next Article

Reynold’s Pasty Shop Issues Class I Recall ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.