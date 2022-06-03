Publisher’s Letter; On Sponsorship
Dear Reader,
Most area residents understand the importance
of being in touch with day-to-day
happenings. They appreciate getting
trusted local news online as it
happens, with additional in depth
reporting via the weekly printed
newspaper.
The editors and reporters of our
subscriber publications and websites
go to great lengths to cover school board meetings, city
council meetings, high school sports, and just about
everything else we can think of regarding the goingson
in our region. We do this to strengthen everyone’s
awareness of what is happening, good or bad, and to
make sure we do not become a “news desert”.
To continue this stewardship, we need your support.
We need your sponsorship as you re-subscribe or give a
gift subscription to a friend. We need the retailers you
support to sponsor advertising programs in our paper
and on our website. We can’t do this on our own; we need
your help to “sponsor” local news coverage in order to
keep our community strong and vibrant.
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher
Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”