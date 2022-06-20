Reynold’s Pasty Shop Issues Class I Recall of Packaged Pasties

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

Reynold’s Pasty Shop in Milwaukee is issuing a Class I recall for packaged pasties sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. The recalled product includes:

Reynold’s Northern Pasty, 1-lb. packages, establishment No. 734, with the expiration date of June 23, 2022, or earlier.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were produced without the benefit of inspection by state officials as required by law for meat products. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Emmanuel Adedokun, Reynold’s Pasty Shop, at (414) 444-4490.

