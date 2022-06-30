Senior Center July Activities

The Senior Center of Langlade County, at 904 Fifth Avenue, announces activities for July and a trip for August.

Starting July 8th and continuing bi-weekly the second and fourth Fridays of the month at 11am will be a support group for individuals affected by stroke. This group will be led by Jessica Brandt and Mary Below, therapists and Karen Mueller, coordinator.

The exercise program for our members is a weekly event on Mondays and Thursdays at 10am. The sessions will be led by physical therapist, Amanda Trieloff. There is a $3.00 fee for each session you attend. Pre-registration is preferred, but not required.

The first and third Tuesday of the month, from 10am to 12pm, a member of the Langlade County Health Department will be at the center to take your blood pressure and give you health information and hand-outs.

We will be closed for the Fourth of July Holiday.

Tuesday, July 5, we will be showing the comedy movie POMS for our members at 1:00 p.m. starring Diane Keaton. The movie follows a group of women in a retirement home who decide to start a cheerleading team. There will be popcorn and lemonade. There is no fee for this event but registration is appreciated but not necessary.

Bunco is Wednesday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m. You do not need to pre-register for this activity. The fee is $2.00 and all prize money is given out the same day.

Thursday, July 14th members of the center will be serving pulled pork sandwiches at Music in the Park. Stone Soup will be the featured musicians.

Friday, July 15th Al Schaefer will be at the center and again on Friday, July 29th. Following Al, at 2pm July 29th, the Ukulele Ladies will be performing.

As a public service to the 50+ community we are hosting a presentation on “Senior Scams” by Jeff Kertsen at 1:00 p.m. on July 19th. Jeff is the Agency Liaison for the Bureau of Consumer Protection within the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. As the Agency Liaison, Jeff travels around the state to educate the public, businesses and law enforcement on privacy protection, data security, identity theft, and other areas of consumer protection. Jeff has over 12 years of experience as a police officer and is a prior Consumer Protection Investigator for the Bureau of Consumer Protection. This is a public service to the 50+ community and is open to anyone who would like to attend. You do not need to be a member of the Senior Center to participate in this event. Pre-registration is appreciated, but not required. All 50+ individuals are welcome. You may sign-up at the center or call 715-350-4388.

The Lunch Bunch will be meeting at El Tequila at 11:30am on Thursday, July 21st.

The Bean Bag Tournament continues the second and fourth Tuesdays at 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Bean Bag practice time is 3:00 p.m. on Mondays with games on July 12th and 26th. Fee for the tournament is $3.00 per person. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The tournament is open to all members. Teams will be formed by a random draw. This event is limited to 24 players.

We have scheduled a trip to the Brewers vs Dodgers baseball game on August 18th. Cost of this trip had been reduced to $75.00 per member thanks to a grant from CoVantage Cares Foundation and after July 1st non-members may sign-up for $85.00 if space is available. This includes transportation in a motor coach (no alcohol allowed on the bus), tailgate lunch before the game (bring a lawn chair), ticket to the game, and dinner after the game at Pizza Ranch in Fond du Lac. Limited handicap seating is available at the stadium and deadline for sign-up is July 13th. No refunds after July 11th. The bus leaves at 8:00 a.m. and will return at approximately 10:00 p.m. The park allows carry-ins: sealed bottles of water, juice or soda (32 oz or smaller) and personal size food item (e.g., a sandwich, small bags of pretzels, piece of fruit). Payment is due at time of registration. Make checks payable to Senior Center of Langlade County. This event is limited to 40 participants.

Line dancing is taking a pause in July and August and will resume their regular schedule on September 8th.

We continue our regular scheduled activities; coffee and conversation, Mah Jong, knitting & crocheting, cards and games, nondenominational bible study and music. We are always interested in suggestions for activities you would like to do or speakers you would like to hear. We are open 9:00 to 3:00 Monday – Friday. Pick up a calendar at the Center. Membership dues are $10:00 per year and veterans are free for life.