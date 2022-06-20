Sex Offender Special Release Notification – John S. Strugalla

Antigo Times

Police / Fire
Police / FireSex Offender Special Release Notification – John S. Strugalla

By Antigo Times
June 20, 2022
FROM THE ANTIGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

John S. Strugalla will be released back into the community due to meeting his mandatory prison sentence with the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He will be living at 1329 Neva Road, Antigo, WI 54409.

In accordance with Wisconsin State Statute 301.46(2m) it has been determined that the following information on John Strugalla should be released to the local media and residents of the City of Antigo. Mr. Strugalla will be a resident of the community and is a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registry Program.

John Strugalla was convicted of the following:

  • 1 st degree Sexual Assault of a child
  •  Exposing a child to harmful materials
  •  Intimidate Victim/damage property

Mr. Strugalla is a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registry Program and required to cooperate with the electronic monitoring requirements.

Special Conditions of Supervision:

  • No unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with victim; not to consume drugs
  • Comply with Standard Sex Offender Rules; cooperate with electronic monitoring
  •  Face-to-face contact with law enforcement required; comply with all requirements and Lifetime Registrant of WI Sex Offender Registry.

John Strugalla is required to be a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registry Program. Compliance indicates that the offender is meeting registration requirements with the Sex Offender Registry Program. The Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry can be reviewed at https://appsdoc.wi.gov/public/offenders

