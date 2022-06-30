Sitting Pretty Auction Rescheduled

Antigo Visual Arts Public Art Committee fundraiser “Sitting Pretty” auction has been rescheduled for July 25 at Music in the Park during the Bear Creek concert. The chairs will be available for in-person bidding from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the food pavilion while AVA Public Arts is selling food for the concert.

“AVA is doing great work to bring art awareness to the community including their displays at the Historical Society Museum, the Downtown mural program, bottle cap art displays, and their Sitting Pretty fundraising event.” said Mark Desotell, Antigo City Administrator. “How could I not get into the mix and challenge myself to compete with the Alice Cooper themed ‘Schools out for Summer‘ chair.”

The Sitting Pretty fundraiser is in its second year. The final auction is usually held at “Party on the Ave,” but with the postponement of the celebration, AVA Public Art Committee rescheduled for July 25 that Music in the Park located at Antigo’s City Park with rain out location of Heinzen Pavilion. Before July 25th, the chairs will be available for bidding at their current location in-person on July 4th between 4 and 7 PM at 812/814 5th Avenue building.

Party on the Ave was rescheduled for September 24th, wherein AVA Public Arts will be doing a different and new fundraiser, a scavenger hunt.

AVA Public Art is our local community art committee under the AVA gallery located on the 2nd floor of the Langlade County Historical Museum. The committee embraces AVA’s mission of envisioning an arts-based community partnership in which every citizen has opportunities to explore, experience, and develop an appreciation for the visual arts to maximize their potential.