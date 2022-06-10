Tourism Surges in Langlade County in 2021

Economic Impact Report Shows 14% Growth in Langlade County

FROM LANGLADE COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION



The Wisconsin Department of Tourism recently released its 2021 economic impact data, showing Wisconsin tourism generated a $20.9 billion in total economic impact.

In 2021, Langlade County contributed $71 million in total business sale, an increase of 14.0%

from 2020. Day and overnight visitors supported business by spending $48.8 million in

Langlade County on accommodations, food and beverage, recreation, retail shopping, and

local transportation. Generating more than 441 full and part-time jobs across diverse sectors of the industry, up 6.5% percent over 2020.



“With all the recreational assets that Langlade County has to offer, the County of Trails was an

attraction for visitors and locals to escape outdoors as the pandemic continued in 2021,” said

Keri Beck, Langlade County Economic Development Corporation’s Assistant Director. “Visitors to Langlade County enjoyed 200,000+ acres of public land, 650+ miles of motorized

trails, and 300+ miles of silent sports trails, plus many other outdoor activities. Last year’s

numbers are very encouraging and we hope to capitalize on this momentum.”



Statewide, economic impact increased 21 percent in 2021, with all 72 counties reporting

double-digit growth over 2020. Additionally, tourism supported more than 169,700 full and

part-time jobs statewide across diverse sectors of the industry, up 7 percent over 2020.

Wisconsin also hosted over 102.3 million visitor trips in 2021, up 12 percent from 2020.



“Wisconsin’s tourism recovery is something to be proud of. These successes are the result of

intentional and strategic action by everyone who makes up our industry,” said Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary-designee, Anne Sayers. “I feel so fortunate to work alongside all of our hospitality partners every day who provide travelers with incredible opportunities to make memories while driving economic impact.”



Visitors generated $1.4 billion in state and local taxes because of tourism spending. Without

this tax revenue, each Wisconsin household would need to pay $580 to maintain the current

level of government services generated by tourism. For more data, including individual

county figures and year over year growth, visit industry.travelwisconsin.com.



Wisconsin tourism continues to recover but has not fully recovered to Wisconsin tourism’s

record-setting year of 2019, which saw $22.2 billion in total economic impact.



To learn more about tourism in Langlade County, visit www.langladecounty.org