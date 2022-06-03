Unified Martial Arts North Competes At Grappling Industries

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES



Unified Martial Arts North head coach Daniel Sokolowski brought a team of young (and not so young) grapplers to the Grappling Industries event this past weekend.

Leading the charge was Jeremy Landowski. An up-and-coming MMA prospect, Landowski took the gloves off and took to the mats to show his ground game is as impressive as the stand up he has shown in his first 3 fights. Landowski was able to pick up gold and bronze medals on the day, with an amazing 9 wins against only 1 defeat.

Competing first in the Gi adult white belt -185 division, Landowski earned a spot in the semi-finals by picking up 4 victories, submission victories over Seth Geiger of Rodrigo Vaghi and Wesley Williams of Third Heaven Martial Arts, an 8-0 victory over Kyle Maki of Keweenaw Jiu Jitsu, and a 10-9 victory over Riley Stack of Neutral Ground West Bend.

In the semi-finals, Landowski lost via submission in a rematch against Kyle Maki. In the third-place match, Landowski was able to submit Zachary Minton of Journey Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy.

In his second bracket of the day, Landowski competed in the No Gi adult -185 bracket. Landowski earned a spot in the final with a submission victory over Frank Wickman of Combat Base, a submission victory over Seth Geiger of Team Vaghi, and a 5-0 victory against Israel Romero of Cobra Kai.

In the finals, Landowski faced Adam Jaros of Next Edge Academy, the champion in the gi bracket. Landowski was able to execute his gameplan, and brought home the gold medal with a submission victory.

Another exciting prospect who took the gloves off for the week was Cassidy Kolpack. Just last week, she was victorious via submission at the Primal Pankration event. Competing first in the Gi adult female -135 division, Kolpack was able to earn a spot into the finals with a pair of victories against one defeat in the round robin stage. Kolpack won via submission over Laura LaMere of P3 Martial Arts and Amber Drewek of Primal Milwaukee. Kolpack dropped a match against Lydia Stanley of Sweeps Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

In the finals, Kolpack was able to defeat Megan VanDoorn of Rodrigo Vaghi via submission for the gold medal.

Kolpack also competed in the No Gi adult female -135 division. Kolpack used submission victories over Jocelyn LaFroce of Anytime Anywhere BJJ and Megan Vandoorn, as well as a 2-0 victory over teammate Gwyneth Schreiber to take second place. Lydia Stanley was able to win the gold medal, defeating Kolpack 17-5 in their match. Kolpack finished the day with 6 victories against 2 defeats.

The aforementioned Gwyneth Schreiber got her feet wet in the competitive Jiu Jitsu world for the first time, competing in the No Gi adult female -135 division. Schreiber was able to defeat Jocelyn LaForce by submission and Megan VanDoorn 18-0. Schreiber dropped matches against Kolpack and Lydia Stanley, both by a score of 2-0.

The pair of victories were enough to earn Schreiber a bronze medal.

Continuing on the theme of youth, Freshman Draven Fuller took to the mats competing first in the Gi kids 14–15-year-old -145 division. Fuller was able to defeat each of his opponents, defeating Jonah Brown of Manitowoc Jiu Jitsu 11-2, Mike Hernandez of 360 Jiu-Jitsu 12-0, and earning a walkover victory over Anthony Schunk. The 3 victories earned Fuller a gold medal at his first tournament.

Fuller would go on to also compete in the No Gi kids 14–15-year-old -145 division. Fuller used a 6-0 victory over Mike Hernandez and a submission over Lucas Walker against losses against Jonah Brown and Anthony Schunk to earn a bronze medal.

Going 5-2 on the day is super impressive considering how new to the sport Fuller is.

Not quite a youngster, Jason Hohensee also competed on the day. Competing first in the Absolut No Gi Master division, Hohensee was able to defeat Arick Zuehlke of Rodrigo Vaghi via submission to advance to the semifinals. In the semifinals, Hohensee was able to capture a 7-2 victory over Thomas Herrera of Start BJJ St. Cloud. In the finals, Hohensee earned a gold medal with a decision victory over Nick Matiash of Rodrigo Vaghi.

Competing next in the Gi adult purple belt 230+ division, Hohensee was able to defeat Dave Swoboda of Strong Hold Athletics 5-0. In the finals, Hohensee dropped a match against Lawrence Phillips of Delarosa Submission Wrestling Academy 4-0, earning Hohensee a silver medal.

Competing then in the No Gi adult male purple belt 230+ division, Hohensee competed in a pair of matches against Nicholas Walker of Journey Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy. Hohensee won the first match by submission, and the second match 2-0.

Hohensee finished the day with 6 victories against 1 defeat.

Overall, the Unified Martial Arts North team had 28 victories against only 8 defeats, in brackets ranging from youth to master.