Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 6-14-22

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO

TUESDAY, JUNE 14, 6:00 PM

ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA TECH ROOM 210-4

1900 TENTH AVENUE ENTER THROUGH DOOR 26

ANTIGO, WI 54409

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/G1ZXB1_YXpE

1. Meeting Opening

A. Call Meeting to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call D. Public Comment

2. New Business

A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report

B. Committee of the Whole vs. Committee Structure Discussion

C. Discipline Committee Report

D. School Safety Report

E. Pupil Services Update

F. End-of-Year Continuous Improvement Including AGR Information

G. CESA 6 4K Contract

H. 2022-2023 WIAA Membership Renewal

I. Shepherd’s Watch – Mattoon

3. Possible Action Items

A. Reconsider Wednesday one (1) hour early release for the 2022-2023 calendar school year.

B. Renewal of the Motion to Consider Approval of Position Analysis – Graduation Specialist

C. Consideration to Approve Antigo Middle School Social Studies Curriculum Purchase

D. Consideration to Approve Antigo High School Social Studies Curriculum Purchase

E. Consideration to Approve Antigo Middle School Science Curriculum Purchase

F. Consideration to Approve High School Science Curriculum Purchase

G. Consideration to Approve Antigo High School English Language Arts Curriculum

H. Consideration to Approve Full Access 7 Mindsets Online Portal

I. Consideration to Approve Purchase of a Haas ST 10 CNC Lathe using funds from the Fast Forward Equipment Grant

J. Consideration to Approve Overnight Travel

K. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements

L. Report of New Hires

4. Confirm Next Meeting

A. Next Committee of the Whole will be on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the AHS Media Tech room.

5. Adjourn