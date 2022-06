Unified School District of Antigo – Special Meeting – Workshop and Curriculum Review Agenda for 6/23/22

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO

Thursday, June 23, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Antigo High School Media Tech Room

1900 Tenth Avenue

Antigo, WI 54409

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/_gRr1Z2Jbso

1. Meeting Opening

A. Call Meeting to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call2. Workshop

A. Dean Dietrich Procedures and Board Responsibility Workshop

3. Curriculum Review and Possible Action

A. 2022 Resource Selection Presentation

B. Consideration to Approve Antigo Middle School Social Studies Curriculum Purchase

C. Consideration to Approve Antigo High School Social Studies Curriculum Purchase

D. Consideration to Approve Antigo Middle School Science Curriculum Purchase

E. Consideration to Approve Antigo High School Science Curriculum Purchase

F. Consideration to Approve Antigo High School English Language Arts Curriculum Purchase

G. Consideration to Approve Full Access 7 Mindsets Online Portal Purchase

4. Adjourn