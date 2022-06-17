WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #12

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

Adams County

Highway: WIS 23

Location: Columbia County line to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 13 to July 8

Project ID: 6566-00-72

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway and replace culverts east of 6th Lane and County B intersection, west of 2nd Lane and between 2nd Lane and County XX. The guardrail at Mason Lake will be replaced, the roadway slopes regraded, a new asphalt overlay placed on the bridge over Neenah Creek, and centerline rumble strips installed through the project limits. The driveway to Cove Bar and Grill will be relocated slightly closer to 1st Drive.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be on site finishing the project.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures and flagging operations on WIS 23.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23adams/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: WIS 13 and WIS 21 Intersection

Schedule: June 6 to Aug. 15

Project ID: 6140-01-71

Project description: The project will reconstruct the existing intersection with new hot-mix asphalt. The reconstructed intersection will remain a four-way stop. Traffic islands and curbs will be replaced as part of the project.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Crews will continue removing the existing pavement and laying new pavement on the south and east approaches of the WIS 13 and WIS 21 intersection and working on erosion controls and temporary restoration work. They also will be laying temporary pavement on eastbound WIS 21 outside of the roadway reconstruction limits for use in future stages.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 13 south at WIS 21 will be closed to all traffic.

WIS 13 through traffic will be detoured around the work zone using the wayside access road and eastbound WIS 21.

The eastbound WIS 21 to southbound WIS 13 turning traffic will be closed and detoured using the wayside access road to WIS 13.

The westbound WIS 21 left turn to WIS 13 southbound will be closed and detoured using westbound WIS 21 to the wayside access road to WIS 13.

Southbound WIS 13 right and left turns to west- and eastbound WIS 21 will be maintained.

Width restrictions of 12 feet maximum will be in place for the duration of the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis1321/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Cavour – Brule River, Popple River and Nicolet State Trail/Long Lake outlet bridges

Schedule: June 13 to late August

Project ID: 9110-09-60

Project Description: Crews will make concrete deck repairs on the WIS 139 Popple River Bridge, replace the concrete deck on the WIS 139 bridge over the Nicolet State Trail and replace an end wall on the Long Lake Outlet Creek culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Nicolet State Trail/Long Lake outlet bridge:

Crews will start forming and pouring walls.

Popple River Bridge:

Crews will begin milling the deck on the southbound lane and making surface repairs on the barrier wall.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect WIS 139 to be closed at the bridge crossing the Nicolet State Trail, with traffic detoured on US 8, WIS 101 and WIS 70.

WIS 139 over the Popple River will be reduced to a single lane between Sheldon Road and Forest Road 2161, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

The Nicolet State Trail will be closed. However, it will be open on weekends unless the contractor is working. ATV traffic will be detoured on Long Lake, Settlement and Lindahl Spur roads, and bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured on Long Lake Road, WIS 139 and Fay Lake Road.

Forest County

Highway: US 8

Location: Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon, Wolf River Bridge (near Cole Road) and Peshtigo River Bridge (near the intersection of US 8 and WIS 139)

Schedule: May 10 to Sept. 23

Project ID: 1590-18-61/62

Project Description: Crews will resurface US 8 from the Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon and make concrete deck repairs on the Wolf and Peshtigo River bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be continue working on culvert replacements, guardrail installation grading and bridge stabilization.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Langlade County

Highway: US 45

Location: County B north of Antigo to County J East

Schedule: May 31 to July 16

Project ID: 1602-10-72

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway and replace culvertsbetween County B and County J East.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue milling and paving and begin working on the culvert at the east branch of the Eau Claire River.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a lane shift controlled by flagging.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Elton Creek and Deer Creek east of Antigo

Schedule: May 16 to Aug. 31

Project ID: 9140-12-61

Project description: Crews will replace the existing culvert at Elton Creek with a reinforced concrete slab bridge and install a 48×76-inch reinforced concrete culvert at Deer Creek. In addition, guardrail upgrades and roadway work will be included.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be working on the bridge deck.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: Marathon County line to Lincoln County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: Completion by Nov. 15

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Project description: Crews will remove the existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete and then replace them with base materials and asphalt pavement; complete minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control; repave maintenance crossovers and interchange ramps; and add additional guardrail on northbound US 51 at WIS 64.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Crews will install permanent pavement markings along the southbound US 51 lanes, as well as all the southbound ramps at County O, WIS 64 and County K; replace maintenance turnarounds in the US 51 median; and begin adjusting and repairing guardrail along the southbound US 51 lanes.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures in each direction from the Marathon County line to County K.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Bridge over Little Pine Creek between Hillcrest and Dotter roads

Schedule: June 15 to Aug. 17

Project ID: 9305-09-73

Project description: Crews will replace the existing structure with a bridge that will provide proper clear width and upgrade the existing guardrail to meet current standards.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue with excavation and construction at the base of the bridge and remove the old culvert structure.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 is closed to through traffic at Little Pine Creek, and traffic will be detoured via County J, US 51 and County S.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis107littlepinecreek/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Rangeline Road to Water Street, Mosinee

Schedule: May 2 to September

Project ID: 6370-01-73/75/76

Project description: Crews will replace the roadway pavement between Rangeline Road and Novak Street and resurface the pavement between Novak Street and Water Street.

Anticipated work scheduled: Concrete crews will continue working on sidewalk, driveway approaches and curb and gutter. Driveway and restoration work will take place from Rangeline Road to Novak Street.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 will be closed to through traffic and detoured using Rangeline Road and Main Street/County B until September.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153/

Marquette County

Highway: I-39 (NEW)

Location: Columbia County line to Waushara County line

Schedule: June 20, 2022, to June 7, 2023

Project ID: 1166-04-82

Project description: Crews will remove the existing pavement on I-39 and its interchange ramps, place new asphalt and replace culverts, inlets and guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be grading and placing gravel for traffic crossover lanes in the median between the County CX and Union Pacific railroad overpasses.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane and ramp closures, including the following from about the County X overpass to the County D half interchange for crossover construction:

The inside lane of northbound I-39 will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, June 20 to noon Friday, June 24.

The inside lane of southbound I-39 will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, June 20 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 24.

Oneida County

Highway: US 8

Location: Monico to Oneida County line

Schedule: June 13 to early August

Project ID: 1590-12-72

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of existing roadway pavement, place new asphalt pavement, replace and relay culvert end sections and replace deteriorated areas of curb and gutter.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue placing construction staking, installing erosion controls, removing and replacing culvert pipes, and replacing curb. They also will begin restoration work.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations throughout the length of the project.

Portage County

Highway: I-39/US 10/WIS 66

Location: US 10 bridge over I-39, southbound I-39 ramp to Wildwood Drive, Country Club Drive intersection, Stevens Point

Schedule: April 4, 2022 to May 26, 2023

Project IDs: 1166-06-75 / 6290-09-70 / 6290-09-71

Project description: Crews will replace the bridge deck on the US 10/WIS 66 bridge over I-39. Bridge work also includes relocating the sidewalk to the median area and adding concrete barrier walls to protect the median walkway area.

Anticipated work scheduled:

I-39 north- and southbound Crews will pave the northbound I-39 on ramp.

US 10

o Crews will work on east and west bridge foundations and continue work on the I-39 northbound on-ramp

Maple Bluff Road/Old Highway 18 intersection

o Crews will continue reconstruction work on the right-turn lane from West US 10 and install traffic signals and light pole bases.

Traffic impacts:

Possible I-39 northbound lane closures and I-39 southbound nighttime lane closures

The following are closed to late October:

I-39 northbound off-ramp to East US 10. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WI 66 to I-39 southbound.

US 10 east- and westbound lanes.

I-39 southbound off-ramp to West US 66. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

West US 10 to I-39 southbound ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

East US 66 to I-39 northbound on-ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us10sp/

Highway: I-39

Location: Bridges over the railroad tracks and County B in Plover

Schedule: March 14 to fall 2022

Project ID: 1166-12-89

Project description: Crews will replacethe decks for the bridges at the I-39/Portage County B interchange in Plover and resurface the I-39 bridges over the railroad tracks just north of the interchange. The project also includes replacing guardrail, repairing concrete pavement joints, replacing vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repairing existing culverts and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or County B planning to pass under I-39.

Anticipated work scheduled: Excavation crews will be working on I-39. In addition, crews will be working on storm sewer, preparing the crossover for pavement, working on signals on County B and widening the shoulders under the I-39 bridges.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect east- and westbound outside lane closures on County B approximately 1,200 feet on each side of I-39. Motorists can expect the inside lanes of I-39 to be closed.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 11 to November

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Project description: Crews will reconstruct the roadway with new concrete pavement, new storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main and make the following surface improvements: turn lanes, raised medians, urban shoulders, sidewalk and streetlights.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue grading operations between Springville Drive and Patton Drive and placing gravel on the new southbound lanes along the west side of Post Road from Springville Drive to Roberts Road and complete the installation of storm sewer between Roberts Road and MacArthur Way.

Traffic impacts:

North- and southbound Business 51 is reduced to a single lane in each direction from Plover Springs Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike.

Traffic is shifted to the east side of the roadway in the existing northbound lanes.

MacArthur Way is closed at the west side intersection with Post Road.

Springville Drive will be closed at the west side intersection with Post Road for one day the week of June 20.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Price County

Highway: WIS 13 and US 8

Location: WIS 13 at the North Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Park Falls; South Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Fifield; and Elk River Bridge, Phillips; and US 8, railroad bridge, town of Prentice

Schedule: May 12, 2022, to June 16, 2023

Project ID: 1610-44-62/63/64

Project description: Crews will resurface the bridges and replace curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Elk River Bridge: Crews will be milling the surface. Crews will also start deck preparations and will begin building the permanent barrier wall.

Railroad bridge: Crews will be milling the surface and working on deck preparations.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Crews will always maintain at least one lane of traffic with a minimum clear width of 16 feet on WIS 13 and 13 feet on US 8 during construction.

Highway: WIS 13 (NEW)

Location: US 8 to Woods Creek Road

Schedule: June 20 to Aug. 8

Project ID: 1610-44-73

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement, place new asphalt pavement and replace two culverts, curb and gutter, sidewalk and pedestrian ramps.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be installing erosion control and temporary pedestrian access, preparing the roadway for pavement removal and removing curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a single lane. Traffic will be shifted east from Spruce Street to WIS 70.

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Marathon County line to US 45

Schedule: June 6 to late July

Project ID: 6108-02-60

Project description: Crews will be removing a portion of the asphalt pavement, placing new asphalt pavement, adding centerline rumble strips, replacing nine culverts, replacing guardrail at the South Fork Embarrass River Bridge, placing epoxy pavement marking and removing an old bridge over Tiger Creek.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will finish work on the Tiger Creek culvert. Grading crews will be working on the south branch of the Embarrass River culvert.

Traffic impacts for next week:

WIS 153 is closed, but access is being maintained to homes and businesses in the work zone. The signed detour for through traffic will use WIS 49, WIS 29 and WIS 45. Local traffic will encounter flagging operations and a closure at Tiger Creek to facilitate culvert replacements.



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153shawano/

Highway: WIS 156

Location: WIS 156 Bridge over Herman Creek

Schedule: June 16 to late August

Project ID: 6580-10-71

Project description: Crews will remove the existing bridge and replace it with a box culvert. Additional work will include reconstructing about 300 feet of road above the culvert, widening shoulders and extending shoulder slopes.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be installing the temporary diversion channel to divert Herman Creek around the existing bridge and begin removing the existing bridge over Herman Creek.

Traffic impacts for next week: WIS 156 will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project. The detour is WIS 47 between Briarton and Bonduel to WIS 29 between Bonduel and Angelica to WIS 55 between Angelica and Rose Lawn.

Vilas County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: County H to US 45, Eagle River

Schedule: May 2 to July 8

Project ID: 9080-14-72

Project description: Crews will remove and replace asphalt, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk and pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be finalizing restoration and cleanup.

Traffic impacts for next week: WIS 70 will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction. Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures, flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70vilas/

Highway: US 51

Location: Trout River, town of Arbor Vitae

Schedule: March 28 to July 25

Project ID: 1170-20-61

Project description: Crews will remove and replace the Trout River culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue working on the bridge foundation.

Traffic impacts: US 51 is open, but motorists will encounter temporary signals and staged construction. A 12-foot width restriction is in place with posted advanced warnings at the intersection of US 51 and WIS 47 in Minocqua and US 51 and WIS 47 in Manitowish.

Trout River access: A temporary, signed portage route is in place to maintain access to the Trout River.

Highway: US 45

Location: Oneida County line and WIS 70

Schedule: May 31 to July 29

Project ID: 1600-28-70

Project description: Crews will replace culvert pipes and resurface the highway.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be working on the southbound shoulders and roadway.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging operations. One 16-foot travel lane will be always maintained. All intersecting roads will remain open to traffic.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: 3rd Lane to Madison Street, Coloma

Schedule: May 2 to June 20

Project ID: 6170-00-73

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the concrete pavement, repair concrete pavement, place new asphalt pavement, complete intersection work at I-39 northbound off-ramp at County CH and Madison Street and mark the pavement.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling, paving and placing pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations.

The northbound I-39 off-ramp closed May 31 and will remain closed to June 20.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis213rdtomadison/

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Cottonville Avenue to County O between Coloma and Plainfield

Schedule: April 18 to Oct. 31

Project ID: 1166-07-79

Project description: Crews will remove existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling and paving the inside lane and shoulder.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph and a maximum width of 12 feet.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39wausharaco/

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Marquette County line to Cottonville Avenue north of Coloma

Schedule: April 18 to Aug. 5

Project ID: 1166-08-79

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Pavement replacement will occur at the Czech Avenue and County CH bridge approaches. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be placing the gravel shoulder and installing new guardrail. Crews will also be paving maintenance crossovers and installing pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39sbwaushara/

