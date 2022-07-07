7/11 Community Calendar

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry July 13th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & July 15th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for July will be beverages, fruit and vegetable juices (low salt and sugar), and tea. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry July 11th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), July 13th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Pearson-Pickerel Lions Club Golf Fundraiser June 11th 9am-6pm Maplewood Golf Course, N9240 Highway 55, Pickerel. The Pearson-Pickerel Lions Club Golf Fundraiser is on Monday, July 11, 2022. Golfing will start at 9 am at Maplewood Golf Course. This is an 18-Hole Tournament with a 9-Hole option to support community service projects. Players and sponsors call Maplewood at 715-484-4653 to sign up. Non-golfers can participate in raffles and food.

Music in the Park – 18 Strings July 11th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 4pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride July 11th 5:30-7:30pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30pm. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county. The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions & a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route & a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. For more information on routes & the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at [email protected] or 715-216-4005.

Monday Funday at Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail July 11th 5:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail, N8375 Park Rd., Deerbook. Come enjoy an evening of mountain biking, trail running, or hiking. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome! For more information, call Beth at 715-350-1060

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County July 11th – July 15th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Non-Denominational Bible Study at the Langlade County Senior Center July 12th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Geezer Bike Ride July 12th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The Tuesday Geezer bike rides start from the Antigo Public Library parking lot, weather permitting. All are welcome. The group normally rides less traveled town & county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected].

Blood Pressure Check at the Langlade County Senior Center July 12th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Dinosaur Dimensions: A Life-Sized Puppet Show and Meet and Greet – July 12th 11am, Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont Street, Antigo. Join us for a chance to engage with life-sized dinosaur puppets with a family-friendly show followed by a meet and greet with the dinosaurs!

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center July 12th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Virtual Bedtime Stories July 12th & July 14th 6:30-6:40pm. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

Story Time Adventures for Preschoolers at the Antigo Public Library – July 13th , 10-11am. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont Street, Antigo. Join us each Wednesday at 10am. for stories, songs, rhymes and more learning fun. Come early or stay after to enjoy social time with crafts, blocks, puzzles and more. Contact: Ada Demlow Email: [email protected] Phone: 715-623-3724

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center July 13th 10am-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center July 13th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride July 13th 4pm Langlade County Courthouse, 800 Clermont St., Antigo. The group bike ride meets on Wednesdays in the parking lot of the Langlade County Courthouse. The ride leaves at 4pm and usually returns at about 6:30pm. Routes are determined by the weather & attendees. The length of the ride is approximately 30-40 miles. For more information, contact Rick Warren at 715-216-3418.

Elcho’s Music in the Park – G&B Dance Band July 13th 5pm Elcho Community Pavilion N11283 Dorr Street Elcho. Concerts begin at 6pm, rain or shine. If raining, all concerts will take place on-site inside the Elcho Community Pavilion. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Food, pies, and ice cream will be available before all concerts starting at 5pm. with local non-profit groups manning the concession stand.

City of Antigo Brush and Mulch Site Open July 13th 12-7pm & July 16th 8am-4pm. N1985 Dump Road, Antigo.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos at the Langlade County Senior Center July 14th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Music in the Park – Stone Soup July 14th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 6pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Book Adventures for Elementary Age Kids at the Antigo Public Library July 15th , 11am – 1pm. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont Street, Antigo. Join us Fridays for stories, games and conversation for ages 6 and up. Stay after the stories to enjoy games, legos and other activities. Contact: Ada Demlow Email: [email protected] Phone: 715-623-3724

Antigo Farmer’s Market July 16th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field St., Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food & make connections with the people that grew it.

Vacation Bible School at Ascension Lutheran Church July 11th and 12th, 5 – 7:30pm. 1412 Neva Rd, Antigo. Ascension Lutheran Church welcomes all children 3 years old through 8th grade to our Vacation Bible School. We will hear about Jesus’ love for all. Each session starts with a free supper followed by songs, Bible devotions and stories, games, crafts and snacks. To register, call 715-627-2232, ascensionantigo.com, or email [email protected] Please include parent’s name, address, phone number, child’s name and grade in school. We hope to see you there!

*Meetings*

Parks, Cemetery, and Recreation Commission Meeting July 11th 5:30pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St, Antigo.

Hotel Motel Commission Meeting July 13th, 8:30am, Multipurpose Room, 700 Edison St, Antigo.

Common Council Regular Meeting July 13th, 6pm, Council Chambers in City Hall, 700 Edison St, Antigo.

Elton School Historical & Preservation Society Meeting July 19th (Third Tuesday of Every month) 6:30pm, The Elton Schoolhouse W4811 WI-64, Elton.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) July 13th & July 17th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00 pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group July 11th 1:30pm Antigo Community Church School. 723 Deleglise St, Antigo

Narcotics Anonymous July 11th, July 12th, July 15th & July 16th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous July 11th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]