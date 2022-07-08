Another Successful Show

High Point Buckle Winners: Neah Zimmerman, Nicole Alkamp, Carol Lese, Brie Washatko, Marty Bauer

The Langlade County 4-H Horse & Pony Open Speed show hosted a safe and successful horse show on Saturday June 18th at the Langlade County Fair Grounds. Approx. 45 horse & rider teams competed for the top awards in Gymkhana style classes of Barrells, Pole Bending, Flag, Plug and Keyhole. Hundreds of dollars were added to the Jackpot races to make the competition exciting, bringing out the best riders in the area. Riders ages span from 10 years and under to the Senior/ Senior classes of 55 and older. Silent auction prizes were bid on and delicious food was served by 4-H parent volunteers. High point buckles were awarded in each age group and paid for with the generous donations of area families and businesses. Another show is planned for Saturday, September 24th with the same classes and prize money offered. Contact Patti 715-216-3077 or Carol 715-627-4123 for details.