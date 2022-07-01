Antigo Public Library Press Release

It is a double feature of fun and learning at the Antigo Public Library as performers and guests come to share interactive and engaging events on July 12 and 13.

At 11 a.m. on July 12, Strutz entertainment will be bringing its Dinosaur Dimensions program with a live show and a meet and greet with some life-sized dinosaur puppets.

The next day, July 13, The Wisconsin Water Library will come at 1:30 p.m. to bring a program called “All the Water in the World.” This program will take us on a trip around the water cycle and show us some cool properties of this wet resource. There will be lots of hands-on activities and attendees should prepare to get wet.

All ages are welcome at these events. Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To see all the activities available this summer visit https://www.antigopl.org/summer-quest-2022/.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at [email protected]