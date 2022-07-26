Community Calendar for 7/25/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry July 27th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & July 29th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for July will be beverages, fruit and vegetable juices (low salt and sugar), and tea. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry July 25th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), July 27th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Pickerel-Pearson Business Association Wine & Nine Golf Outing July 25th 2pm-6pm Maplewood Golf Course N9240 Highway 55 Pickerel. Shotgun start at 2 pm with every twosome getting a bottle. Registration covers golfing, cart, wine, and food. Call 715-484-4653 to register. This fun 9-hole golf outing with dinner and raffles supports local tourism.

Sitting Pretty Silent Auction July 25th 4:30pm-7pm. Antigo City Park 200 Aurora Street Antigo. “Sitting Pretty” Silent Auction, presented by Antigo Visual Arts (AVA), has been rescheduled to Monday, July 25 in conjunction with Music in the Park. Come and bid on decorative chairs, created by AVA artists! The “Sitting Pretty” Silent Auction was originally scheduled for June 11 in conjunction with Party on the Ave, but due to in-climate weather, Party on the Ave was rescheduled for September 24. AVA Public Arts will have a scavenger hunt fundraiser for the September 24 Party on the Ave.

Music in the Park – Bear Creek Band July 25th Food starting at 5:30pm; concerts start 4pm City Park West, 230 block of Aurora St., Antigo. Bring your lawn chairs & listen to the Music in the Park! Concerts held every Monday & Thursday, June-August. In the event of severe weather, concerts are held at the Heinzen Pavilion in Peaceful Valley. Free admission. There are additional concerts at select locations; please call or check the Antigo community calendar for dates & times.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride July 25th 5:30-7:30pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30pm. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county. The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions & a route for these alternative rides. There will be groups with a 10-15 mile route & a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. For more information on routes & the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at [email protected] or 715-216-4005.

Monday Funday at Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail July 25th 5:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail, N8375 Park Rd., Deerbook. Come enjoy an evening of mountain biking, trail running, or hiking. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome! For more information, call Beth at 715-350-1060

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County July 25th – July 29th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Non-Denominational Bible Study at the Langlade County Senior Center July 26th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Geezer Bike Ride July 26th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The Tuesday Geezer bike rides start from the Antigo Public Library parking lot, weather permitting. All are welcome. The group normally rides less traveled town & county roads. The distance depends on how far the participants want to go. Sometimes the group splits up for those who want to go shorter distances and those who might like longer rides. We also try to include areas with interesting vegetation and wildlife. If people want to be included in the periodic email updates, please email Nick Salm at [email protected].

Blood Pressure Check at the Langlade County Senior Center July 26th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center July 26th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

White Lake’s Music in the Park – G&B Dance Band July 26th 5:30pm White Lake will have a variety of bands playing at the White Lake Depot next to the White Lake Historical Society Museum. Concerts begin at 5:30 pm. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Jo Edelman Lake Pavilion. To see more Music in the Park performances in Langlade County, download the 2022 Music In The Park Brochure. White Lake Depot, 700 Lake Street, White Lake.

Virtual Bedtime Stories July 26th & July 28th 6:30-6:40pm. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

Story Time Adventures for Preschoolers at the Antigo Public Library – July 27th , 10-11am. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont Street, Antigo. Join us each Wednesday at 10am. for stories, songs, rhymes and more learning fun. Come early or stay after to enjoy social time with crafts, blocks, puzzles and more. Contact: Ada Demlow Email: [email protected] Phone: 715-623-3724

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center July 27th 10am-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center July 27th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Wednesday Group Bike Ride July 27th 4pm Langlade County Courthouse, 800 Clermont St., Antigo. The group bike ride meets on Wednesdays in the parking lot of the Langlade County Courthouse. The ride leaves at 4pm and usually returns at about 6:30pm. Routes are determined by the weather & attendees. The length of the ride is approximately 30-40 miles. For more information, contact Rick Warren at 715-216-3418.

City of Antigo Brush and Mulch Site Open July 27th 12-7pm & July 30th 8am-4pm. N1985 Dump Road, Antigo.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos at the Langlade County Senior Center July 28th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Book Adventures for Elementary Age Kids at the Antigo Public Library July 29th , 11am – 1pm. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont Street, Antigo. Join us Fridays for stories, games and conversation for ages 6 and up. Stay after the stories to enjoy games, legos and other activities. Contact: Ada Demlow Email: [email protected] Phone: 715-623-3724

Antigo Farmer’s Market July 30th 8am-Noon Heinzen Pavilion, 420 Field St., Antigo. All produce is locally grown by the vendor who sells them. Shopping at the Antigo Farmer’s Market is a great way to get local, in season food & make connections with the people that grew it.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Board meeting July 26th 5pm – 6pm. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont Street, Antigo

Antigo Garden Club July 26th 5:45 – 6:45pm Meeting held at Resource Center Clermont Street Antigo Wisconsin 54409 United States. We share information related to gardening. We have several projects we take care of throughout the community and host an annual spring plant sale. New Members Welcome.

Public Works Committee Meeting July 27th 5:30pm. Multi-Purpose Room, City Hall 700 Edison Street, Antigo

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) July 27th & July 31st (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00 pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group July 26th 1:30pm Antigo Community Church School. 723 Deleglise St, Antigo

Narcotics Anonymous July 26th, July 19th, July 22nd & July 23rd (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous July 26th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]