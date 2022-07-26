Police Reports for 7/25/22

Tuesday, July 12th

Officers responded to a report of a loose cat near an address on Edison St. A cat was reported to be in a bar and was not leaving. It had a collar with a bell on it, and it appeared to be very friendly. The cat was dropped off at the humane society.

Wednesday, July 13th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near an address on State Rd 64. Subjects were in a parking lot with binoculars, causing a scene cat calling girls. It was also reported that the same subjects were asking passersby’s for cigarettes. The subjects were advised of the complaint.

Thursday, July 14th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near an address on 6th Ave. Caller reported that his friend was being harassed by the subject upstairs. Caller believed the dispute occurred due to a credit card. They were yelling. The subject was taken into custody.

Friday, July 15th

Officers responded to a report of drugs near an address on Hickory St. An anonymous reporter called stating that there was a group of people who were drinking and smoking marijuana at the address. Officers made it to the scene and were able to confirm that the group was smoking marijuana and drinking, and the owner of the property was taken into custody.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, July 14th

Officers responded to a report of a fire near an address on N White Lake Dr. The fire was reported to be big and within a shed. The Fire Department was dispatched. Caller stated people were throwing dirt on the fire, and it seemed to be slowing the fire down. The Fire Department was able to get the fire under control and no buildings were in danger.