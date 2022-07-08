Police & Sheriff Reports for 7/11

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, June 30th

Officers responded to a report of an accident near an address on Pit Rd and Mapleview Rd. The incident had involved multiple cars. There was a conscious female with minimal injuries, but it was not known if there was any serious bleeding. It was also not known if there were any dangerous chemicals because of the crash. It was possible that she had mild chest pain from the air bag deploying. A tow was called.

Officers responded to a report of a noise complaint near an address on 3rd Ave and Pine St. Caller stated that the neighbors were having a loud party, and it was heard in the background of the call. The neighbor was advised to keep it down, but it was found that there was underage drinking. The neighbor got a citation for contributing to underage drinking.

Friday, July 1st

Officers responded to a traffic stop near an address on South Superior Street. The subject was placed in custody, and the car was transported to a new location.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress near an address on 5th Ave. Caller stated that two males were fighting, punches were thrown. There was verbal abuse towards the officers responding, and the taser was deployed. Subject was taken into custody.

Saturday, July 2nd

Officers responded to a traffic stop near an address on Superior Street. The subject was placed in custody, and the car was transported to a new location.

Officers responded to a report of a man with breathing problems near an address on Flight Rd. A man was on the ground but was found to be conscious. It was unknown if the man had any preexisting conditions that would affect his breathing. The man was conscious but unresponsive. The EMS was called.

Officers responded to a report to check welfare near an address on Superior St. Caller stated that the neighbor was yelling and banging on own door. Subject was placed on a probation hold due to possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, July 3rd

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person near an address on Gruber St. The subject had prior charges and open cases and was detained. Subject was given citations for possession of tobacco, THC, and the possession of a firearm.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person near an address on Field St. The subject was taken into custody.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Saturday, July 2nd

Officers conducted a usual traffic stop near an address on Superior St. Subject had a child in the front seat, and the child did not have a car seat. The subject was taken into custody, and they were instructed to park the car until they get a car seat for the child.

Officers responded to a call of guns being fired near an address on State Rd 64. Caller stated that someone nearby was shooting a high powered firearm. Caller also stated that they believe it is coming from behind the subject’s house. A deputy was sent to investigate. The subject was found to be shooting a gun while intoxicated and was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash near an address on County Rd A and Rocky Rd. Caller advised head injuries. Subjects were bleeding, sustained head injuries, and were not moving. A portion of the Rd was closed off. An ambulance was called for the subjects, as well as helicopters.