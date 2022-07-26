Wabeno Area Players Reschedule “Nunsense Jamboree”

Staying away from the stage is a hard habit to break, so the Wabeno Area Players and the nuns of Hoboken are thrilled to announce that they have rescheduled their postponed show, “Nunsense Jamboree”. According to director Mary Ellen Keller, the cast, crew and musicians are back to tip-top shape and can’t wait to bring their comedy and tunes to audiences of all ages.

The new dates for the production are August 26 and 27, at 7:00pm and August 28 at 2:00pm. Tickets are available now online at www.Showtix4U.com. Once there, enter Wabeno Area Players into the search box and find Nunsense Jamboree, click on buy tickets.

Tickets will also be available at the door, beginning one hour before each show. The price of tickets is $15 for adults and $10 for students. All performances will be at the Nancy Volk Auditorium in Wabeno.

Please spread the word! The nuns and the rest of the crew will greatly appreciate your support and attendance at a show. They have worked hard and promise it’s a great show like NUN other!