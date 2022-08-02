WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update #18

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

Adams County

Highway: WIS 13

Location: WIS 13 and WIS 21 intersection

Schedule: June 6 to Aug. 15

Project ID: 6140-01-71

Project description: The project will reconstruct the existing intersection with new hot-mix asphalt. The reconstructed intersection will remain a four-way stop. Traffic islands and curbs will be replaced as part of the project.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Traffic impacts:

All movements through the WIS 13 and WIS 21 intersection will be open to traffic or require a short detour using the wayside road directly west of the intersection.

Width restrictions of a maximum of 12 feet are in place for the duration of the project.

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Cavour – Brule River, Popple River and Nicolet State Trail/Long Lake outlet bridges

Schedule: June 13 to late August

Project ID: 9110-09-60

Project Description: Crews will make concrete deck repairs on the WIS 139 Popple River Bridge, replace the concrete deck on the WIS 139 bridge over the Nicolet State Trail and replace an end wall on the Long Lake Outlet Creek culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Nicolet State Trail/Long Lake outlet bridge:

Crews will be doing restoration, paving, shouldering and signing.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect WIS 139 to be closed at the bridge crossing the Nicolet State Trail, with traffic detoured on US 8, WIS 101 and WIS 70.

The Nicolet State Trail is closed. However, it will be open on weekends unless the contractor is working. ATV traffic will be detoured on Long Lake, Settlement and Lindahl Spur roads, and bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured on Long Lake Road, WIS 139 and Fay Lake Road.

Forest County

Highway: US 8

Location: Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon, Wolf River Bridge (near Cole Road) and Peshtigo River Bridge (near the intersection of US 8 and WIS 139)

Schedule: May 10 to Sept. 23

Project ID: 1590-18-61/62

Project Description: Crews will resurface US 8 from the Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon and make concrete deck repairs on the Wolf and Peshtigo River bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be paving.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals and flagging.

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Crandon north to Railroad Avenue in the town of Argonne

Schedule: July 11 to late October

Project ID: 9260-00-70

Project Description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement, place new asphalt, replace culverts and guardrail and install new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be forming and pouring end walls at the Middle Branch Peshtigo River; they will then begin backfilling the end walls and grading for new guardrails.

Traffic impacts: WIS 32 is closed for the Middle Branch Peshtigo River culvert pipe replacement, with traffic detoured via US 8 and County S.

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Oconto County line to County C in the town of Wabeno

Schedule: July 25 to Oct. 3

Project ID: 9130-00-70

Project Description:

In the rural areas north and south of Carter:

Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphaltic pavement and overlay the highway with new asphalt; pave the shoulders from Old WIS 32 to Industrial Park Road to better accommodate bicycle and pedestrian users; replace culverts and repair culvert ends; and install centerline rumble strips.

In the Carter urban area:

Crews will replace the asphaltic pavement; remove the parking lane and narrow the road to a standard 36-foot width from curb to curb; replace curb and gutter; and make storm sewer repairs including replacing a storm sewer outfall near Ferry Ranch Lane with ditch cleaning.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be installing storm sewer, clearing and removing stumps and brush and placing temporary pavement.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals and flagging.

Forest and Oneida counties

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Crandon to Three Lakes

Schedule: July 20 to late October; work at Julia Creek is expected to take place in May 2023

Project ID: 9261-07-60/61

Project Description: Crews will be replacing seven culverts in Forest County and two in Oneida County. Crews also will place one new culvert in Oneida County, clear ditches and replace guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be setting up traffic and erosion controls and will begin work on various culvert locations.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

Iron County

Highway: US 51

Location: County C to Iron Street

Schedule: June 10 to Sept. 12

Project ID: 1175-19-62

Project description: Crews will resurface US 51 and replace culvert pipes from County C to Iron Street in Hurley.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work on this project is expected to resume on Aug. 15.

Traffic impacts: None

Langlade County

Highway: US 45

Location: Rusch Road to County B

Schedule: July 18 to mid-August

Project ID: 1602-10-73

Project description: Crews will remove the upper layer of the pavement surface on both north- and southbound traffic lanes and shoulders and overlay them with an equal depth of asphalt; replace pavement marking to improve safety; replace curb and gutter in spot locations; and install a pavement safety edge along the inside paved shoulder of north- and southbound passing lanes to allow drivers who drift off the highway to return to the pavement safely.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling and placing pavement markings and shoulder gravel.

Traffic impacts: One lane of US 45 with a maximum width of 10 to 12 feet will remain open to traffic in each direction.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Elton Creek and Deer Creek east of Antigo

Schedule: May 16 to Aug. 31

Project ID: 9140-12-61

Project description: Crews will replace the existing culvert at Elton Creek with a reinforced concrete slab bridge and install a 48-by-76-inch reinforced concrete culvert at Deer Creek. In addition, guardrail upgrades and roadway work will be included.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be removing the existing structure; placing rocks and gravel under the structure; forming the deck; and possibly pouring the deck.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51

Location: Marathon County line to Lincoln County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: Completion by Nov. 15

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Project description: Crews will remove the existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete and then replace them with base materials and asphalt pavement; complete minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control; repave maintenance crossovers and interchange ramps; and add additional guardrail on northbound US 51 at WIS 64.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews may be watering seeded areas.

Traffic impacts: None

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Bridge over Little Pine Creek between Hillcrest and Dotter roads

Schedule: June 15 to Aug. 17

Project ID: 9305-09-73

Project description: Crews will replace the existing structure with a bridge that will provide proper clear width and upgrade the existing guardrail to meet current standards.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue backfilling and working around the culvert and placing rock and gravel at the base.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 is closed to through traffic at Little Pine Creek, and traffic is being detoured via County J, US 51 and County S.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Rangeline Road to Water Street, Mosinee

Schedule: May 2 to Aug. 19

Project ID: 6370-01-73/75/76

Project description: Crews will replace the roadway pavement between Rangeline Road and Novak Street and resurface the pavement between Novak and Water streets.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install new traffic signals and poles at WIS 153 and Main Street; continue adjustments to city manholes and water values; and complete curb and gutter and sidewalks.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 is closed to through traffic at County B until September, and motorists are being detoured via Rangeline Road and Main Street/County B. A portion of WIS 153 through downtown is open, and traffic has been shifted to the westbound lane and shoulder as the eastbound lane and shoulder are closed.

Highway: WIS 97 (NEW)

Location: Northridge Street in Marshfield to Reflection Street in Stratford

Schedule: Aug. 1 to Nov. 15

Project ID: 6380-00-62

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement, make repairs to the bridge over the Little Eau Pleine River, pave the shoulders, replace culverts and cattle passes with new culverts, replace guardrail and make the following intersection modifications to aid in reducing crashes:

County AAA/North Galvin Avenue: Widen the intersection to add median left-turn and right-turn lanes.

Staadt Avenue: Widen the intersection to add median left-turn lanes.

County C East: Widen the T-intersection to allow for the addition of a southbound median left-turn lane.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be installing traffic and erosion controls and clearing trees and brush.

Traffic impacts: WIS 97 will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flaggers. One lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals will be always open during the work on the bridge over the Little Eau Pleine River. Drake Avenue will be closed while the temporary traffic signals are in operation for the work on the structure.

Marquette County

Highway: I-39

Location: Columbia County line to Waushara County line

Schedule: June 20, 2022 to June 7, 2023

Project ID: 1166-04-82

Project description: Crews will remove the existing pavement on I-39 and its interchange ramps, place new asphalt and replace culverts, inlets and guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be restoring guardrail areas along the northbound inside lane in various locations along the north end of the project. Crews will also be placing temporary guardrail on southbound I-39.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from the Columbia/Marquette County line to north of the WIS 23 interchange, WIS 23/82 interchange to the Fawn Court overpass and County E/J off-ramp to the Marquette/Waushara County line.

The following will be closed from 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 to 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5:

The inside lane and shoulders of northbound I-39.

The outside lane and shoulders of southbound I-39.

Marquette and Green Lake counties

Highway: WIS 73

Location: Fox River Bridge in Princeton to the White River Bridge in Neshkoro

Schedule: July 25 to Oct. 16

Project ID: 6530-01-71/72

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing roadway pavement and place new asphalt pavement, repair or replace culverts and guardrail and upgrade sidewalk curb ramps to Americans With Disabilities Act standards in Princeton and Neshkoro.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be replacing curb ramps in Princeton and Neshkoro and a culvert pipe between Princeton and Neshkoro.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect shoulder closures and flagging on the north- and southbound lanes of WIS 73 in Neshkoro and Princeton.

Oneida County

Highway: US 8

Location: Monico to Oneida County line

Schedule: June 13 to early August

Project ID: 1590-12-72

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of existing roadway pavement, place new asphalt pavement and replace culvert end sections and deteriorated areas of curb and gutter.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be finishing pavement markings and completing the final construction items.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations throughout the length of the project.

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Kildeer Road to Vilas County line

Schedule: July 21 to mid-October

Project ID: 9050-03-71

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement from the driving and parking lanes and paved shoulders and place new asphalt; replace and/or line deficient culvert pipes; replace deteriorated curb and gutter segments in Lake Tomahawk and Woodruff; reconstruct deteriorated storm sewer manholes and inlets; replace deficient guardrail; reconstruct curb ramps at intersections in Lake Tomahawk and Woodruff to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards to the maximum extent practical; install centerline rumble strips to enhance safety along rural segment; replace existing thermoplastic snowmobile trail crossings; and install new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be removing and replacing curb and sidewalk.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations.

Highway: US 45

Location: WIS 32 to Vilas County line

Schedule: July 5 tomid-October

Project ID: 1600-28-61

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway, install centerline rumble strips, repair and replace existing storm sewer at spot locations, replace culvert pipes, curb and gutter and upgrade pedestrian curb ramps.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Urban US 45 (Three Lakes):

Crews will be installing curb and gutter and curb ramps.

Rural US 45:

· Crews will be landscaping, replacing the culvert pipe at the east side of Three Lakes and paving at the culvert replacement site.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a milled roadway and lane closures controlled by flagging. One 16-foot travel lane will be maintained. A posted 9-foot width restriction will be in effect during culvert pipe replacement and storm sewer work.

Highway: US 45

Location: Langlade County line north to US 8 South

Schedule: July 26 to Oct. 14

Project ID: 1600-14-70/71

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing roadway pavement and place new asphalt pavement; replace culverts; install new storm sewer; and replace deteriorated areas of curb and gutter.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be removing existing curb, staking and grading for the new curb.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Portage County

Highway: I-39/US 10/WIS 66

Location: US 10 bridge over I-39, southbound I-39 ramp to Wildwood Drive, Country Club Drive intersection, Stevens Point

Schedule: April 4, 2022 to May 26, 2023

Project IDs: 1166-06-75 / 6290-09-70 / 6290-09-71

Project description: Crews will replace the bridge deck on the US 10/WIS 66 bridge over I-39. Bridge work also includes relocating the sidewalk to the median area and adding concrete barrier walls to protect the median walkway area.

Anticipated work scheduled:

US 10

o Crews will be forming and pouring the barrier walls on the north half of the US 10 bridge over I-39.

o Crews will be removing pavement, installing storm sewer and placing gravel on the US 10 westbound lanes on both sides of the bridge over I-39 and on the I-39 northbound off-ramp.

Maple Bluff Road/Old WIS 18 intersection

o Crews will be replacing traffic loops and paving on Maple Bluff Road.

Traffic impacts:

The following are closed to late October:

I-39 northbound off-ramp to East US 10. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

US 10 east- and westbound lanes.

I-39 southbound off-ramp to West WIS 66. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

West WIS 10 to I-39 southbound ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

East WIS 66 to I-39 northbound on-ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

Highway: I-39

Location: Bridges over the railroad tracks and County B in Plover

Schedule: March 14 to Nov. 22

Project ID: 1166-12-89

Project description: Crews will replacethe decks for the bridges at the I-39/Portage County B interchange in Plover and resurface the I-39 bridges over the railroad tracks just north of the interchange. The project also includes replacing guardrail, repairing concrete pavement joints, replacing vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repairing existing culverts and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or County B planning to pass under I-39.

Anticipated work scheduled:

I-39:

Crews will finish installing storm sewer and be grading gravel for the north and south crossovers.

County B

Crews will continue installing guardrail and be landscaping on County B.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect closures of the north- and southbound I-39 inside lanes approximately a half-mile north and south of the I-39 and County B interchange.

Motorists can expect closures of the east- and westbound County B outside lanes approximately 1,200 feet on each side of I-39.

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 11 to November

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Project description: Crews will reconstruct the roadway with new concrete pavement, new storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water mains and make the following surface improvements: turn lanes, raised medians, urban shoulders, sidewalk and streetlights.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will pave the intersections of Springville Drive, Patton Drive and MacArthur Way; continue placing the sidewalk along the new southbound lanes; and begin landscaping.

Traffic impacts:

North- and southbound Business 51 is reduced to a single lane in each direction from Plover Springs Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike.

Traffic is shifted to the east side of the roadway in the existing northbound lanes.

MacArthur Way is closed at the west side intersection with Post Road.

Springville Drive is closed at the west side intersection with Post Road.

Highway: I-39

Location: I-39, County X to Marathon County line

Schedule: July 5 to mid-August

Project ID: 1166-00-81

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement on I-39 and the on- and off-ramps at the County DB interchange. They also will clean culvert pipes, repair pipe separation and replace guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be removing existing pavement at the northbound on- and off-ramps of WIS 34; they will then be grading, milling and repaving. Crews also will place pavement markings, install guardrail at the Lake du Bay Bridge, remove and install fence and clean out culvert pipes.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a single-lane closure on northbound I-39 between 6 a.m. Mondays and noon Fridays.

The northbound County DB off-ramp will be closed from 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The northbound County DB on-ramp will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 and from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 to 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Highway: I-39 (NEW)

Location: Waushara County line to Birch Drive south of Portage

Schedule: Aug. 1 to late October

Project ID: 1166-07-77

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement, replace or repair culvert pipes and upgrade guardrail to meet current standards.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be setting up traffic and erosion controls, staking, filling existing rumble strips, placing temporary pavement markings and preparing the roadway for construction.

Traffic impacts: Southbound I-39 will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect single-lane closures, width restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

Price County

Highway: WIS 13 and US 8

Location: WIS 13 at the North Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Park Falls; South Fork Flambeau River Bridge, Fifield; and Elk River Bridge, Phillips; and US 8 at the railroad bridge, town of Prentice

Schedule: May 12, 2022 to June 16, 2023

Project ID: 1610-44-62/63/64

Project description: Crews will resurface the bridges and replace curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Elk River, South Fork Flambeau River and railroad bridges: Crews will be pouring the decks and working on the approaches.

Traffic impacts:

Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Crews will always maintain at least one lane of traffic with a minimum clear width of 16 feet on WIS 13 and 13 feet on US 8 during construction.

Highway: WIS 13

Location: US 8 to Woods Creek Road

Schedule: June 20 to Aug. 8

Project ID: 1610-44-73

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement, place new asphalt pavement and replace two culverts, curb, gutter, sidewalk and pedestrian curb ramps.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be milling, paving and placing pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a single lane controlled by flagging.

Highway: WIS 156

Location: Bridge over Herman Creek

Schedule: June 16 to late August

Project ID: 6580-10-71

Project description: Crews will remove the existing bridge and replace it with a box culvert. Additional work will include reconstructing about 300 feet of road above the culvert, widening shoulders and extending shoulder slopes.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be installing steel reinforcement, backfilling and placing rock and gravel at the culvert.

Traffic impacts for next week: WIS 156 is closed to through traffic for the duration of the project. The detour is WIS 47 between Briarton and Bonduel to WIS 29 between Bonduel and Angelica to WIS 55 between Angelica and Rose Lawn.

Vilas County

Highway: US 51

Location: Trout River, town of Arbor Vitae

Schedule: March 28 to Aug. 9

Project ID: 1170-20-61

Project description: Crews will remove and replace the Trout River culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be performing earthwork, site restoration and fine grading. They also will be paving the northbound lane on US 51 and placing shoulder gravel.

Traffic impacts: US 51 is open, but motorists will encounter temporary signals and staged construction. A 12-foot width restriction is in place with posted advanced warnings at the intersection of US 51 and WIS 47 in Minocqua and US 51 and WIS 47 in Manitowish.

Highway: US 45

Location: Oneida County line and WIS 70

Schedule: May 31 to July 29

Project ID: 1600-28-70

Project description: Crews will replace culvert pipes and resurface the highway.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete finishing work.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging operations. One 16-foot travel lane will be always maintained. All intersecting roads will remain open to traffic.

Highway: US 45

Location: Chain O Lakes Road to the Michigan state line

Schedule: July 18 to Sept. 20

Project ID: 1601-14-74/75

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement, overlay the roadway with new asphalt, install rumble strips, replace or extend culverts as needed and replace deteriorated thermoplastic snowmobile crossings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin milling, paving and completing the curb ramp work.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 49

Location: Depot Street to the south intersection of WIS 161

Schedule: July 11 to Sept. 2

Project ID: 6270-00-63

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement, place new asphalt and widen the existing 11-foot travel lanes and variable width shoulder to 12-foot lanes with centerline rumble strips and 3-foot paved shoulders from North Main Street in Scandinavia to County B East. Other improvements include replacing pedestrian curb ramps that don’t meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards, the sidewalk and curb ramps from Division Street to Ellefson Street in Iola and the guardrail near Depot Street in Scandinavia.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin milling and paving the northbound lane from Scandinavia and Iola. Restoration crews will be finishing areas for the pedestrian crossing replacements in Scandinavia and Iola.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging operations.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: 3rd Lane to Madison Street, Coloma

Schedule: May 2 to July 22

Project ID: 6170-00-73

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the concrete pavement, repair concrete pavement, place new asphalt pavement, complete intersection work at the I-39 northbound off-ramp at County CH and Madison Street and mark the pavement.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be placing pavement markings and installing curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations.

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Cottonville Avenue to County O between Coloma and Plainfield

Schedule: April 18 to Oct. 31

Project ID: 1166-07-79

Project description: Crews will remove existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be shaping and constructing the inside gravel shoulders.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph and a maximum width of 12 feet.

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Marquette County line to Cottonville Avenue north of Coloma

Schedule: April 18 to Aug. 5

Project ID: 1166-08-79

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Pavement replacement will occur at the Czech Avenue and County CH bridge approaches. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue placing pavement markings and place gravel on the shoulders of the I-39 southbound/WIS 21 ramps.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

Wood County

Highway: WIS 173

Location: Juneau County line to WIS 80

Schedule: July 7 to Aug. 19

Project ID: 7020-00-71

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement, recycle the pavement and then pave new asphalt pavement. In addition, they will replace a culvert and upgrade substandard guardrail.

Anticipated work schedule: Crews will be milling and prepping the gravel shoulders for pavement. Crews then will begin paving, applying temporary pavement markings and grading the shoulders.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Highway: WIS 173

Location: County G North to WIS 73

Schedule: July 11 to Oct. 6

Project ID: 6933-00-76

Project description: Crews will be removing the top two inches of asphalt pavement and replacing it with two inches of new asphalt. Sidewalk curb ramps and the four-track railroad crossings between Garrison and Patton avenues also will be replaced.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will remove and replace pedestrian curb ramps, curb and storm sewer grates from Waterworks Road to WIS 73 along Market Street.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter intermittent flagging operations based on construction operations within the project limits. Motorists can expect parking lane closures during curb ramp replacements in addition to a road closure during the railroad crossing replacement. Traffic will be detoured via WIS 73, WIS 80 and WIS 54.

