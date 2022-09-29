Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Antigo Times

By Antigo Times
September 29, 2022
Submitted by: Coach Dave Zalewski

Athletes Name:  Evie Trabant McKenna

Sport: Girl’s Tennis

Description: Evie is always “present at practices.” She is engaged in the process of becoming a better tennis player. It doesn’t matter if she is playing JV or Varsity, she commits herself to do the best she can. At practice, she tries to apply the things I teach her and her improvement has been impressive. She also goes the extra mile, picking up balls without being asked and helping others who are quieter. Her lack of complaining is very much appreciated, as is her work ethic.

