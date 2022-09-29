Community Calendar for 10-3-22 through 10-10-22

Community Events



Antigo Area Community Food Pantry 11am-1pm Wednesdays & 1pm-3pm Fridays, 2120

Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry

wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation

focus for October will be holiday fixings: cranberry sauce, gravy, boxed stuffing, pineapple (in juice).

For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food

assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.



Elcho Area Community Food Pantry 2:30-4:30pm Mondays, 4-6pm Wednesdays, 11224 Antigo

St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then

submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the

pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-

5010.



Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County October 3 rd – October 7 th

(Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5 th Ave., Antigo.



Line Dancing at the Langlade County Senior Center October 3rd 1pm – 2:30pm Langlade

County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.



Monday Funday at Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail October 3rd & October 10th 5:30pm Jack Lake

Mountain Bike Trail, N8375 Park Rd., Deerbook. Come enjoy an evening of mountain biking, trail

running, or hiking. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who

enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy

the outdoors! All abilities welcome! For more information, call Beth at 715-350-1060.



Free Blood Pressure Clinic October 4 th 10-11:30am White Lake Community Center, 615 School St.,

White Lake. For more information, call Sheila Rine at 715-627-6251.



Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center October 4th 1pm Langlade County Senior

Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.



REGI Owl-O-Ween Tours October 4th , 7th & 8th 4:30-6pm Raptor Education Group Inc., N2160 W.

Rollwood Rd., Antigo. Trick-or-treat yourself this October & meet some of Wisconsin’s most elusive

creatures of the night during one of our Owl-O-Ween Tours! Join us as we celebrate fall, REGI-style!

Come early to paint pumpkins while enjoying warm hot cocoa & apple cider! Feel free to bring your

own pumpkin, or buy one here for $2! Then, discover some of the myths & folklore surrounding owls

& vultures with this spooky time of year along with some special appearances from our other Avian

Ambassadors! Prices are $12 per adult & $8 per child (12 & under). Pre-registration is required! View

our calendar at https://www.raptoreducationgroup.org/tour-schedule or call 715-623-2563!



Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center October 5 th 10am-11:30am

Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5 th Ave., Antigo.



City of Antigo Brush and Mulch Site Open October 5th 12-7pm & October 8th 8am-4pm, N1985

Dump Road, Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center October 5th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior

Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.



Ladies Night October 5 th 6:30pm Michael’s Restaurant, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Edward Jones invites

you to a presentation of health care and your retirement that will examine: Medicare coverage and

traditional medical expenses, long-term medical care expenses & strategies for addressing uncovered

expenses. RSVP required. Call Dawn at 715-623-7584.



Cards, Cribbage & Dominos at the Langlade County Senior Center October 6 th 1pm Langlade

County Senior Center, 904 5 th Ave., Antigo.



5th Ave Outdoor Makers Market October 7 th 10am-6pm Corner of 5 th Avenue & Edison Street,

Antigo. It is free to set up for all artists, crafters, woodworkers, direct product sellers and others with

handmade, homemade items. (No rummage). Call Rick Montgomery at 715-889-2409 with questions

or to reserve a spot. Call by Wednesday to reserve 1 of the 15, 10×10 spots available for the Friday

market. The market will run every Friday in September/October as long as weather permits. All

buyers and sellers are welcome.



Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center October 7th 2pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th

Ave., Antigo.



Fall Theatre Production – “The Red Velvet Cake War” October 7th & 8th and 14th & 15th 7pm

WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. This comedy, written by the team of Jones, Hope & Wooten,

is filled with colorful characters, crazy plot twists & lots of southern charm.



Cooking with an Air Fryer October 8 th Noon-2:30pm Northcentral Technical College, Wood

Technology Center, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Learn how to use an air fryer. Air fryers are awesome

tools, great for couples cooking, healthy frying, time saving meals without heating up the whole

kitchen & creating deep natural flavor without unhealthy amounts of fat. The class will create a duet

entrée and dessert with air fryers, to be enjoyed afterwards. Menu subject to change. Herb crusted

Atlantic salmon, stuffed chicken breast, basted roasted cabbage, crispy parmesan potatoes & cherry

cheesecake eggrolls. The cost is $45. For more info, call 715-623-7601.



Perdition Pines Haunted Event October 8 th 7pm-Midnight N1385 Cnty. Rd. D, Antigo. Perdition

Pines Haunted Event welcomes guests to its 5th year of terror. 2022 season dates: October 8 th , 15 th ,

22 nd , 23 rd (7-10:30pm), 29 th , 30 th (7-10:30pm) & 31 st (7-11pm). Kid’s Day Event – October 22 nd

(11:30am to 3pm). General admission $10 ea. VIP admission $20 ea. Bring 2 or more canned

food/non-perishable items to our ticket booth & receive $3 off a general admission ticket! Free

parking. Attraction is not handicapped accessible. Get more info at www.perditionpineshaunt.com



Blood Pressure Clinic October 10 th 11-11:30am St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pickerel. No

appointment is needed. For more information, call Sheila Rhine at 715-627-6251.

Meetings



City of Antigo Economic Development Committee Meeting October 3 rd 6pm City Hall, 700

Edison St., Antigo.

Langlade County Senior Center Annual Membership Meeting October 4 th 5:30pm Langlade

Co. Senior Center, 904 5 th Ave., Antigo.



Antigo City Plan Commission Meeting October 4th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.



Antigo Bike and Ski Club Fall Meeting October 5th 6pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place,

Antigo. Pizza & beverages will be served. For more info, email antig[email protected]



Antigo Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting October 10th 5:30pm City Hall, 700

Edison St., Antigo.



Marine Corp. Birthday Party Planning Meeting October 13th 17:00 American Legion Hall, 647 7th

Ave., Antigo. Wanted Marines & ex Marines to plan a Marine Corp. birthday party in November.

Groups



AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7:00 pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.



Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30 pm, Antigo Community Church School. 723 Deleglise St.,

Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.



Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue,

Antigo.



Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third

Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.



Grief Support Group Mondays, September 12 th to December 5 th . 5-6:30pm at Peace Lutheran

Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. www.Griefshare.org.



Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church October 5th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church,

723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6!

All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to

learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more

information, call 715-627-2805.



REALIFE Student Ministry October 9th 6:30-8pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723

Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to

make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship

with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives

changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.



Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Open

Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to

XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!



If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include,

please email the information to [email protected]