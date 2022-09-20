Don’t Become a Statistic – Wear Your Helmet!
Lack Of Safety Equipment Contributes To ATV/UTV Fatalities
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges ATV/UTV riders passengers to wear their helmets and seatbelts while out riding this fall.
So far this year, 12 people have in ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin. Most crash victims were not wearing seat belts or helmets.
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71% of fatally injured ATV riders were killed in crashes involving no other vehicles in 2020. Helmets and seatbelts dramatically reduce the chance of serious injury, especially in single vehicle crashes.
Follow these tips for a safe ride:
- Use extra caution when operating on pavement.
- Always operate at a responsible speed and within your abilities.
- Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride.
- In addition to a seat belt and helmet, wear protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and long sleeves.
- Know before you go. Review all ATV/UTV laws here.
|Wisconsin law requires ATV and UTV operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, who are at least 12 years old for an ATV (and at least 16 years old for UTV) must complete an ATV safety certification course to operate in Wisconsin (exception: on private property owned by operator’s immediate family). These safety courses can be taken online or in person. A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage. Wisconsin law also requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials. Operators must submit a written report to the DNR within 10 days of the incident. For more information about ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s ATV/UTV Riding in Wisconsin webpage.