Don’t Become a Statistic – Wear Your Helmet!

Lack Of Safety Equipment Contributes To ATV/UTV Fatalities

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges ATV/UTV riders passengers to wear their helmets and seatbelts while out riding this fall.

So far this year, 12 people have in ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin. Most crash victims were not wearing seat belts or helmets.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71% of fatally injured ATV riders were killed in crashes involving no other vehicles in 2020. Helmets and seatbelts dramatically reduce the chance of serious injury, especially in single vehicle crashes.

Follow these tips for a safe ride:

Use extra caution when operating on pavement.

Always operate at a responsible speed and within your abilities.

Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride.

In addition to a seat belt and helmet, wear protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and long sleeves.

Know before you go. Review all ATV/UTV laws here.



