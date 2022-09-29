Don’t Wait—Vaccinate!

A new billboard just north of Antigo is reminding everyone the importance of staying up to date on

vaccines and also receiving the new COVID-19 bivalent booster when eligible. “Staying up to date

on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters remain one of the most important ways to protect against

severe illness, hospitalization, and death”, said Donna Wiegert, Public Health Nurse, Langlade

County Health Department. “Last week Langlade County reached a sad milestone when 100

Langlade County residents lost their lives as a result of having COVID-19”, she added. The billboard

is a reminder that we now have safe and effective vaccines to help protect us and our families.



Recommendations to keep our community safe include:

• Stay up to date with vaccines and receive a booster when eligible.

• Get tested if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19 or if exposed to COVID-19.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Keep up to date on Langlade County’s community level. For more information on our

Community level, visit our website at: https://bit.ly/3SnCbkF



The Langlade County Health Department in partnership with AMI is offering COVID-19 and flu

clinics on the following dates: October 13th from 3pm-5pm and October

19th from 9am-11am. The clinics will be located at the Langlade County Health Department-1225

Langlade Road in Antigo. Walk-ins are welcome.



For additional information, contact the health department at 715-627-6250 or visit our website at:

https://bit.ly/3SnCbkF.