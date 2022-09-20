Ethyl is on the Move!

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Antigo Visual Arts Recycled Art Committee is challenging everyone to keep an eye out for “Ethyl,” an award-winning recycled art piece from one of our AVA artists.

“What a great way to brighten up the office! We love Ethyl.” said Kristin Meyer of City Gas Company.

“Here, at a time and place when everything is disposable and worthless, we need an Ethyl! To remind us that everything can be reborn into majestic beauty and something to be in awe of. Ethyl is made of recycled poly‘ethyl’ene plastic, bottle caps of all kinds, gathered from strangers and friends alike. She is the second of many murals that I hope to make to inspire others to find beauty in simple things.” Vicki Eldridge, AVA Artist of Ethyl and Recycled Art Committee member.

AVA Recycled Art Committee is a group of artists who enjoy working with recycled materials. The group is a branch committee created under AVA Public Art Committee. Our members include Vicki Eldridge, Laura Spencer, Eric DeHart, Sharon Gibson, Will Wissbroecker, Carol Philipps, and Danna Gabriel. Our committee would like to remind everyone to collect their plastic caps, clean them, and place in a receptacle in town. We have many receptacles located at the Antigo Public Library, Lakeside Pharmacy, and the Senior Center. And remind everyone that this is just the beginning of our recycled art! Keep watching!