ANTIGO POLICE & LANGLADE CO SHERIFF REPORTS 10-3-22

Tuesday, September 13th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Lincoln Street and 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a male subject was yelling. Officers then received a second call about the subject. That caller told officers that the male subject was threatening to jump out of a second story window. The caller believed that he was under the influence. When officers arrived at the location, the male subject refused to come downstairs. He was told to quiet down and not yell out the window.

Wednesday, September 14th

Officers responded to a call from Probation and Parole requesting a welfare check on a subject at an address on Lincoln Street. The caller told officers that the subject was on paper for their 9th Operating While Intoxicated offense and they had called a healthcare worker while intoxicated. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male subject at an address on Superior Street. The caller told officers that the male subject was on the ground in the parking lot and that there was a bottle of liquor next to him. Officers talked to the male subject and told him to move along.

Thursday, September 15th

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject at an area business on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a female subject had passed out. She was sitting in a chair, breathing, but would not wake up. She was there alone. Officers paged for EMS as she was breathing, but not responding.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an area business on Bridge Street. A female subject told officers that her rental unit had been entered and her boxes had been gone through, but nothing was missing.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an area business on 5th Avenue. The male caller told officers that a male subject in the parking lot behind the business had offered him $50 to take him to a hotel. He had refused. The caller said that the male subject appeared to be under the influence of something. Officers took the male subject into custody.

Friday, September 16th

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Deresch Street. The female caller told officers that sometime during the night before, someone had been in her garage. The service door had been unlocked.

Saturday, September 17th

Officers stopped a vehicle on Forrest Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers stopped a vehicle on 3rd Avenue. A subject was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft at an address on 6th Avenue. The caller told officers that around 6:00PM that day, some named subjects took the vehicle. The vehicle was described as a black 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Classic. Officers determined that one of the subjects had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant. The subject was arrested.

Sunday, September 18th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Superior Street and Graham Avenue. The subject was taken into custody.

Monday, September 19th

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on E. 10th Avenue for some trees that were on fire.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Edison Street. A subject was cited for underage drinking, 3rd offense.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting a theft in progress. A female subject was arrested for retail theft and bail jumping.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Spruce Street and S. Superior Street. A subject was taken into custody on a Marathon County warrant.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and Washington Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and other possible drug charges.

Tuesday, September 20th

Officers received a report of criminal damage at an address on Robbins Street. The male caller told officers that he believed that someone had keyed his pickup. There was a scratch from the back passenger door to the tail lamp. He told officers that the scratch had not been there the day before when he came home from work.

Officers received a report of criminal damage form an address on Fred Street. The caller told officers that they wanted to report some damage from a tenant and wanted to meet officers at the address.

Officers received a report of a theft at an address on Superior Street.

Wednesday, September 21st

Officers responded to a report of a theft from an area business on Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Superior Street.

Thursday, September 22nd

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Neva Road. A female subject left, going southbound on Hwy. 45 in a white BMW. The female was described as having dark hair, a teal shirt and white pants. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle. A teletype was sent to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office to attempt to locate the vehicle.

Officers responded to a call from Probation & Parole requesting officers to arrest a subject. The subject was taken into custody.

Friday, September 23rd

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run on 5th Avenue. A grey sedan hit a parked vehicle and left. There was rear end damage to the parked vehicle. The striking vehicle was last seen going southbound on Dorr Street. There was camera footage and witnesses to the incident. Officers got the name of the possible suspect.

A subject came to the Safety Building to report a theft. The subject told officers that their storage unit on Hwy. 45 had been broken into.

Officers received a report of criminal damage from an address on 7th Avenue. The caller told officers that some time during the night before, someone put milk and maple sugar in the gas cap.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that a male and a female subject were running from him after stealing some items from the business. They left going east on Hwy. 64 and then went south on Pioneer Road. Officers sent a teletype to the Menominee County Sherriff’s Office to attempt to locate the subjects.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 5th Avenue. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Superior Street. The caller told officers that an intoxicated male subject had come into the business and was seen shoving items in his pants. The male subject was described as wearing a red hoodie and jeans. The subject was taken into custody.

Saturday, September 24th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on 7th Avenue. The caller told officers that a vehicle hit a pole and then left going west on 7th Avenue. The vehicle had front passenger side damage and a flat tire. Officers followed the vehicle tracks. It appeared that the vehicle might have had part of the pole still connected to it. Officers located the vehicle. Officers checked the house and spoke with a subject that stated that the driver never came inside. A friend had picked them up. WPS was notified of the pole.

Sunday, September 25th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an area business on Superior Street. A male subject was taken into custody.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, September 14th

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at an address on Cty. Rd. D. The caller reported that a parachute hanger plane may have crashed. The caller was not 100% sure it had crashed. Multiple agencies and drones conducted a search for the hanger plane.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. A and Cty. Rd. V. The caller told officers that a vehicle was in the ditch and three subjects were standing around it. They said that a male subject looked disoriented. When officers arrived, it was determined that there had almost been a collision, but there were no injuries and no visible damage to the vehicle.

Thursday, September 15th

Officers received a report of a vehicle theft at an address on Antigo Street. The male caller told officers that while staying at a friend’s house in Elcho on 2/28/22, his car was stolen. He did not know the name of the subject that took the vehicle, but he gave officers the subject’s nickname. He said that there were tools and other non-significant items in the vehicle. The caller said that he had not reported it earlier because he did not know the real name of the subject that took the car. He called now because his insurance company wanted a theft report.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle accident with injuries on Cty. Rd. M. The caller told officers that it appeared that the vehicle had gone into the ditch and then came back out. The driver of the vehicle stated that they were sore from the airbag deploying. The vehicle was towed.

Friday, September 16th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Lagoon Lane. Officers determined there had been a verbal argument. A female subject left on her own, saying that she was going to stay with family.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. B. A vehicle had gone in the ditch. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Saturday, September 17th

Officers assisted a citizen at 4th Avenue and Clermont Street. The caller asked officers for assistance looking for some keys. They told officers that they had been in an altercation at an area business earlier, but denied EMS. Officers were out with the subject. They gave the subject an escort to the emergency room for injuries from the earlier altercation.

Sunday, September 18th

While conducting a follow-up for a city case, officers walked in a subject grinding marijuana. Officers confiscated roaches, a baggie, a grinder, 22.92g of marijuana, several bongs and other drug paraphernalia. The subject was extremely cooperative. Officers told the subject that the matter would be referred to the District Attorney’s office.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at an address on Cty. Rd. B. A vehicle was in the cornfield. The vehicle was towed.

Officers received a report of assault and battery at Cty. Rd. A and Augustyn Springs Road. The caller told officers that he had been checking bear bait and had slowed down and stopped on the road. A named male subject then approached his truck, yelled at him, and told him that he had been driving too fast. The caller stated that the male subject then grabbed him by the throat with one hand and his left arm with is other hand and continued to yell at him. Another subject then told the male to stop. He let go and then told the caller to get out of his truck. The caller had refused. He told officers that he did have some redness on his neck. He could breath, but there had been pressure on his windpipe. His arm also hurt from the subject grabbing it. He told officers that he wanted to press charges against the male subject.

Monday, September 19th

Officers executed a search warrant at an address on Koszarek Road. A subject was taken into custody.

Wednesday, September 21st

Officers responded to a report of a fire at an address on 2nd Avenue. A tractor on the snowmobile trail, in the woods, was on fire.

Thursday, September 22nd

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Bissell Street. The caller told officers that their lawn mower had been taken. It had last been seen two weeks prior. The lock on the shed had been cut. The item was described as a red Toro push mower.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Rolling Hills Road. The subject was taken into custody.

Friday, September 23rd

A subject came to the Safety Building to report that their storage unit on Hwy. 45 had been broken into.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries on Antigo Street.

Saturday, September 24th

Officers received a report of criminal damage at an address on Cty. Rd. I. The female caller told officers that some subjects had taken a snowmobile through their field the night before and ruined their soybeans.

Monday, September 26th

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report a shooting in White Lake. He told officers that no one was hurt. He wanted to see a detective and did not want to give much information.

A subject came to the Safety Building to report a theft at Cty. Rd. A and Cty. Rd. S. They told officers that an “ATV on Roadway” sign had been stolen. They said that it happened about 3 weeks prior. The entire post and sign had been taken out of the ground. There were no suspects.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an address on Stoney Road. The caller told officers that a female subject, with a dog, had told the caller that she was in an accident. They believed that she was under the influence of something. The female was described as wearing skimpy clothing and was walking north. Officers found a white SUV in the ditch. Officers then found the female subject and the dog. Officers were able to determine that the female was on probation for disorderly conduct and restricting/obstruction and felony parole for possession of a firearm and drug charges. She was to have no consumption of alcohol per the Department of Corrections rules. The subject was taken into custody.