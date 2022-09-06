WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 13

Location: WIS 21 intersection

Schedule: June 6 to August 2022

Project ID: 6140-01-71

Project description: The project will reconstruct the existing intersection with new asphalt. The reconstructed intersection will remain a four-way stop. Traffic islands and curbs will be replaced as part of the project.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue finishing work.

Traffic impacts: None

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis1321/

Forest County

Highway: US 8

Location: Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon, Wolf River Bridge (near Cole Road) and Peshtigo River Bridge (near the intersection of US 8 and WIS 139)

Schedule: May 10 to Sept. 23

Project ID: 1590-18-61/62

Project Description: Crews will resurface US 8 from the Oneida County line to Boulevard Avenue in Crandon and make concrete deck repairs on the Wolf and Peshtigo River bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will place shoulder gravel and an epoxy coating on the bridges.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals and flagging.

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Crandon north to Railroad Avenue in the town of Argonne

Schedule: July 11 to late October

Project ID: 9260-00-70

Project Description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement, place new asphalt, replace culverts and guardrail and install new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work will resume mid-September.

Traffic impacts: None

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Oconto County line to County C in the town of Wabeno

Schedule: July 25 to Oct. 3

Project ID: 9130-00-70

Project Description:

In the rural areas north and south of Carter:

Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt and overlay the highway with new asphalt; pave the shoulders from Old WIS 32 to Industrial Park Road to better accommodate bicycle and pedestrian users; replace culverts and repair culvert ends; and install centerline rumble strips.

In the Carter urban area:

Crews will replace the asphalt; remove the parking lane and narrow the road to a standard 36-foot width from curb to curb; replace curb and gutter; and make storm sewer repairs, including replacing a storm sewer outfall near Ferry Ranch Lane with ditch cleaning.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will mill, pave and continue restoration along the project.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging. A 10-foot maximum lane width will be in place.

Forest and Oneida counties

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Crandon to Three Lakes

Schedule: July 20 to late October; work at Julia Creek is expected to take place in May 2023

Project ID: 9261-07-60/61

Project Description: Crews will replace seven culverts in Forest County and two in Oneida County. Crews will place one new culvert in Oneida County, clear ditches and replace guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will prepare the culvert site and begin work on the retaining wall.

Traffic impacts: WIS 32 is closed at Pine Creek in the town of Hiles beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6. The posted detour is US 8 and US 45.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis32threelakes/

Iron County

Highway: US 51

Location: County C to Iron Street

Schedule: June 10 to Sept. 30

Project ID: 1175-19-62

Project description: Crews will resurface US 51 and replace culvert pipes from County C to Iron Street in Hurley.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work on this project is expected to resume Sept. 12.

Traffic impacts: None.

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Elton Creek and Deer Creek east of Antigo

Schedule: May 16 to September 2022

Project ID: 9140-12-61

Project description: Crews will replace the existing culvert at Elton Creek with a reinforced concrete slab bridge and install a reinforced concrete culvert at Deer Creek. In addition, guardrail upgrades and roadway work will be included.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin to place the culvert at Deer Creek.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals. Road construction will pause on the project during the holiday weekend.

Lincoln and Oneida counties

Highway: US 8

Location: Scott Creek and Little Somo River northwest of Tomahawk

Schedule: Aug. 22, 2022 to August 2023

Project ID: 1580-30-74/75

Project description: The project will replace culverts at Scott Creek and the Little Somo River Bridge, pave the highway over work sites and replace guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete excavation, start to form the new structure and begin to pour concrete.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals. A 12-foot maximum lane width will be in place.

Marathon County

Highway: US 51

Location: Marathon County bridges

Schedule: Aug. 8 to Sept. 14

Project ID: 1170-01-65

Project description: Crews will remove existing polymer overlays on five bridges and replace them with new overlays. Crews will add polymer overlays to the surfaces of two other bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled:

US 51 bridge over Big Rib River:

Crews will apply the polymer overlay.

Northbound US 51 bridge over Stewart Avenue:

Crews will remove and replace the polymer overlay.

Ramp to southbound US 51 over Stewart Avenue: Crews will remove and replace the polymer overlay.



Traffic impacts:

The southbound US 51 bridge over the Rib River will have single-lane closures and a temporarily reduced speed limit of 55 mph from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The Sherman Street on-ramp to US 51 will be closed. The detour will use Sherman Street to County R to WIS 52 to the southbound on-ramp to US 51.

The northbound US 51 bridge over Stewart Avenue will have single-lane closures and a temporarily reduced speed limit of 55 mph from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 to noon Friday, Sept. 9

The ramp to southbound US 51 over Stewart Avenue will have a half lane closure with lane shift and 12-foot width restriction starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51overlays/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Rangeline Road to Water Street, Mosinee

Schedule: May 2 to September 2022

Project ID: 6370-01-73/75/76

Project description: Crews will replace the roadway pavement between Rangeline Road and Novak Street and resurface the pavement between Novak and Water streets.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be completing finishing work.

Traffic impacts: None

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: WIS 107 to Rangeline Road in Mosinee

Schedule: Aug. 15 to May 2023

Project ID: 6370-00-72

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement, place new asphalt pavement and replace nine culverts, curb and gutter. Milling and paving operations are scheduled for May 2023.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work will resume later this fall.

Traffic impacts: None

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Highway: WIS 97

Location: Northridge Street in Marshfield to Reflection Street in Stratford

Schedule: Aug. 1 to November 2022

Project ID: 6380-00-62

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement, make repairs to the bridge over the Little Eau Pleine River, pave the shoulders and replace culverts and cattle passes with new culverts and guardrail. Crews will modify intersections to aid in reducing crashes.

County AAA/North Galvin Avenue: Widen the intersection to add median left-turn and right-turn lanes.

Staadt Avenue: Widen the intersection to add median left-turn lanes.

County C East: Widen the T-intersection to allow for the addition of a southbound median left-turn lane.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will replace the southwest wing wall on the Little Eau Pleine River bridge. They also will continue to grade, install culvert pipes, pave at the culvert replacement areas, install guardrail and begin restoration work.

Traffic impacts: WIS 97 will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flaggers. One lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals will be open during the work on the bridge over the Little Eau Pleine River. Drake Avenue will be closed while the temporary traffic signals are in operation for the work on the structure.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis97marsh/

Highway: WIS 34

Location: WIS 34 and County DB/Old 51 Road

Schedule: Aug. 8 to November 2022

Project ID: 6610-04-70

Project description: Crews willconstruct a roundabout at the intersection and place new pavement markings and signage.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue to grade, place gravel, install storm sewer and start electrical work.

Traffic impacts: WIS 34 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter daytime shoulder closures. A 12-foot maximum lane width will be in place. Old US 51 northbound from WIS 34 will be closed without a posted detour.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis34db/

Highway: I-39

Location: Portage County line to Maple Ridge Road

Schedule: Aug. 22 to November 2022

Project ID: 1166-00-83

Project description: Crews will be resurfacing I-39 northbound and the northbound WIS 34 and WIS 153 ramps with two inches of new asphalt pavement, replacing pavement at the I-39 northbound/WIS 34 ramp intersection with six and a half inches of new asphalt, replacing guardrails, performing culvert and drainage maintenance and replacing select permanent signs.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will grade, work on drainage improvements, and clear the median to replace fencing.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures on northbound I-39 from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 to noon Friday. Sept. 9.

Highway: US 51

Location: County U bridge on US 51

Schedule: Aug. 22 to early November 2022

Project ID: 6999-12-71

Project description: Crews will remove part of the existing bridge deck carrying the eastbound lanes of County U over southbound US 51, replace four damaged bridge girders and make minor repairs to several others and replace the affected bridge deck.

Anticipated work scheduled:

US 51 Crews will continue demolition work.

County U bridge Crews will continue demolition work.



Traffic impacts: During construction, north- and southbound US 51 will remain open to traffic, but motorists might encounter periodic single-lane closures.

Southbound US51will be reduced to one lane from Decator Drive to County U from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 to noon Friday, Sept. 9.

The on-ramp from County K to southbound US 51 will be closed and detoured via Business 51 and County U.

Eastbound County U will be closed during construction and detoured via southbound US 51, Bridge Street and northbound US 51.

The southbound US 51 right shoulder at County U will be closed during construction.

Marquette County

Highway: I-39

Location: Columbia County line to Waushara County line

Schedule: June 20, 2022 to June 2023

Project ID: 1166-04-82

Project description: Crews will remove the existing pavement on I-39 and its interchange ramps, place new asphalt and replace culverts, inlets and guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will pave, install temporary pavement markings and install guardrail.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane and shoulder closures throughout the project as construction requires while crews repave the northbound lanes from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Work will be suspended due to the Labor Day holiday at noon Friday, Sept. 2 and will resume 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39mqt/

Marquette and Green Lake counties

Highway: WIS 73

Location: Fox River Bridge in Princeton to the White River Bridge in Neshkoro

Schedule: July 25 to Oct. 16

Project ID: 6530-01-71/72

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing roadway pavement and place new asphalt pavement, repair or replace culverts and guardrail and upgrade sidewalk curb ramps to Americans With Disabilities Act standards in Princeton and Neshkoro.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will mill, pave, replace guardrail and replace curb ramps.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect shoulder closures and flagging on the north- and southbound lanes of WIS 73 in Neshkoro and Princeton.

Oneida County

Highway: US 45

Location: WIS 32 to Vilas County line

Schedule: July 5 tomid-October

Project ID: 1600-28-61

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway, install centerline rumble strips, repair and replace existing storm sewer at spot locations, replace culvert pipes, curb and gutter and upgrade pedestrian curb ramps.

Anticipated work scheduled:

Urban US 45 (Three Lakes):

Crews will install curb ramps.

Rural US 45:

· Crews will install rumble strips. place pavement markings, and gravel shoulders.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter a milled roadway and lane closures controlled by flagging. One 16-foot travel lane will be maintained. A posted 9-foot width restriction will be in effect during culvert pipe replacement and storm sewer work.

Highway: US 45

Location: Langlade County line north to US 8 south

Schedule: July 26 to Oct. 14

Project ID: 1600-14-70/71

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing roadway pavement and place new asphalt pavement; replace culverts; install new storm sewer; and replace deteriorated areas of curb and gutter.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will pave and pour curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Kildeer Road to Vilas County line

Schedule: July 21 to mid-October

Project ID: 9050-03-71

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement from the driving lanes, parking lanes and paved shoulders, and place new asphalt; replace and/or line deficient culvert pipes; replace deteriorated curb and gutter segments in Lake Tomahawk and Woodruff; reconstruct deteriorated storm sewer manholes and inlets; replace deficient guardrail; reconstruct curb ramps at intersections in Lake Tomahawk and Woodruff to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards to the maximum extent practical; install centerline rumble strips to enhance safety along rural segment; replace existing thermoplastic snowmobile trail crossings; and install new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will replace curb and gutter and install storm sewer and traffic signal loop detectors at County J.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter shoulder closures controlled by flagging.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47/

Highway: US 8

Location: County P to US 45 north in Monico

Schedule: Aug. 15 to Nov. 15

Project ID: 1590-12-74

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include replacement of culverts as needed, guardrail and thermoplastic snowmobile crossings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install erosion control, continue culvert work and patch pavement at the culvert locations. Crews will begin curb and gutter replacement on B Street in Monico.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures.

Portage County

Highway: I-39/US 10/WIS 66

Location: US 10 bridge over I-39, southbound I-39 ramp to Wildwood Drive, Country Club Drive intersection, Stevens Point

Schedule: April 4, 2022 to May 2023

Project IDs: 1166-06-75 / 6290-09-70 / 6290-09-71

Project description: Crews will replace the bridge deck on the US 10/WIS 66 bridge over I-39. Bridge work includes relocating the sidewalk to the median area and adding concrete barrier walls to protect the median walkway area.

Anticipated work scheduled:

US 10:

o Crews will install traffic signals and lighting at the northbound and southbound ramp intersections.

o Crews will place temporary pavement in the westbound lanes of US 10 to shift traffic and remove asphalt and grade on US 10.

o Crews will begin to remove the south half of US 10 bridge over I-39.

Maple Bluff Road/Old WIS 18 intersection:

o Crews will replace traffic loops and pave on Maple Bluff Road and Old WIS 18.

I-39 north- and southbound: Crews will close the northbound left lane for work on the deck.



Traffic impacts:

Pedestrian Traffic: Sidewalk is routed around the reconstruction of eastbound US 10 utilizing the median side of westbound US 10/WIS 66 from southbound I-39 on-ramp to Old Hwy 18.

Motorists can expect: North- and southbound I-39 are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 and again from 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 to 5 a.m. Friday, Sept 9. Northbound I-39 is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Northbound I-39 is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. The signed detour route for northbound I-39 will be County HH to County R to West US 10, and the signed detour route for southbound I-39 will be Business 51 to East WIS 66.



· The following are closed to late October:

o I-39 northbound off-ramp to east US 10. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

o East- and westbound US 10 lane closures across the I-39 Bridge. At least one lane is open in each direction.

o I-39 southbound off-ramp to West WIS 66. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

o West WIS 10 to I-39 southbound ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to east WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

o East WIS 66 to I-39 northbound on-ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.