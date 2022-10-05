ANTIGO POLICE & LANGLADE CO SHERIFF REPORTS 10-10-22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, September 27th

Officers responded to a residence on 9th Avenue to execute a warrant arrest and found multiple weapons, including a rifle on the property. Officers requested a check on the serial number and took suspect into custody.

Officers responded to a call on Clermont where a subject was arrested for methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia and subsequently arrested subject was placed on a probation hold.

Wednesday, September 28th

Officers received a report of disorderly conduct from an area business on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that there had been an altercation between a customer and an associate the day before. It was both verbal and physical. No medical attention was needed. Both subjects were cited for disorderly conduct and banned from the store.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on 6th Avenue. The female caller told officers that a male subject backed into her vehicle and then left the parking lot. She told officers that she did not think that he knew that he struck her vehicle. There was damage to her vehicle.

Thursday, September 29th

Officers responded to a call for suspicious person near Division St. Caller reports hearing voices and officers noted someone had driven through the grass to the west of the Park and recreation Dept.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on 5th Avenue.

Officers received a report of a retail theft from an area business on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that on Saturday, a female subject had taken some wax melts and some other items which she put into her sweatshirt. The business and a neighboring business had previously suspected the female of stealing items and one of the businesses had her on video. The female subject adamantly denied stealing anything. She was told not to return to either business.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on 3rd Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Antigo High School. The female caller told officers that her child had been assaulted and she was not leaving until she got to talk to an officer.

Friday, September 30th

Officers responded to a suspicious person near 6th Avenue. Male was given an escort home and a citation for open intoxication.

Officers arrested a subject near the Antigo Cemetery after responding to a suspicious vehicle, possibly stolen.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at an address on Aurora Street. A male subject was detained and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Clermont Street. A vehicle backed into a pole. There were no sparks. A line had been pulled out of the ground.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. A male and a female subject were running from the business. They left going east on Hwy. 64 and then turned south. Officers sent a teletype to the Shawano County Sheriff’s office to attempt to locate the subjects.

Officers took a subject into custody on a probation hold at an address on Field Street.

Sunday October 2nd

Officers responded to an anonymous call from an area business on 5th Avenue stating that subjects had been drinking and then talking about driving. Suspected vehicle was located, unoccupied.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Hwy. 64. A male caller told officers that ten minutes prior to the call, he and his wife had parked in front of the business when a male subject in a newer Ford truck jumped out and started yelling at the caller. When asked by officers, employees said they did not see a physical fight but did hear yelling. Officers obtained video that showed some pushing and shoving. Officers were able to identify the male subject and made contact with him. He told officers that the caller had made a smart comment to him at another location, so he had followed them to the business and got in his face, pushing and shoving him. The male subject was cited for disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Neva Road. The caller told officers that a male subject had started cussing at employees and had refused to pull ahead after paying for his food. The caller said that the subject had been spoken to more than once from the owners about being pleasant to the staff and pulling ahead to wait for his food. The business had given the subject a refund and advised him not to return. Officers talked to the subject at his residence on Clermont Street. He said that he can and will go back because another business requires “do not return” in writing, so this business would have to do that also. Officers advised the male subject that if he did go back that he could be subject to citations or be arrested.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. The female subject left going east on Prosser Place in a burgundy, older model, Ford pickup. The female was described as heavier, wearing a blue/turquoise sweatshirt and a bandana. Officers were able to identify the female subject. Officers were unable to make contact with her. She was mailed a citation for retail theft.

Monday, October 3rd

Officers impounded a green bike with a basket and no registration located at North Elementary. Caller stated the bike may have been stolen and dumped because it was knocked over.

Officers received a call from a female subject reporting that her vehicle had by struck by another vehicle on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 5th Avenue and Superior Street. There were no injuries. Property damage only.

Tuesday, October 4th

Officers took a call regarding an abandoned bike in the alley off Clermont.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, September 29th

County Sheriffs received a call requesting an officer to the area of County Road S regarding habitually speeding. Caller wanted an officer “to slow traffic” down.

Officers responded to a call regarding a civil disturbance involving threats with a weapon on State Road 55. A male was arrested for disorderly conduct and multiple counts of bail jumping.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. F and Orchard Road. The vehicle was smoking, but stopped once it was placed in park. EMS was on the scene. The vehicle was towed.

Multiple precincts responded to a fire call on Outlet Drive, Elcho.

Friday, September 30th

A Garbage Complaint was filed regarding a dumped refrigerator and chest freezer in the ditch near Gowan Road.

Saturday October 1st

Multiple precincts responded to a missing persons call on East Shore Lake.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. Caller stated they saw 4 orange lights in a diamond shape in the sky west of the Antigo city limits.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. B and Koepenick Road. The vehicle was towed.

Sunday, October 2nd

A caller reported that someone was shooting toward the river, off Rocky Ripps Road. There were people fishing in the river.

Paraphernalia was found near the intersection of County Road T and Green Valley Road. Approximately 5 syringes were disposed of by the responding officer.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Riverside Road and Fairview Road. A subject was pinned under a vehicle. Multiple fire departments were on the scene. The subject was removed and transported by helicopter to the hospital.

Tuesday, October 3rd

Officers responded to a criminal damage complaint near Spring Brook Road and County Road O. Caller states a dark color pickup had damaged some mailboxes down Springbrook Road.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover accident on Hwy. 64. A female subject denied EMS assistance.