Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Local
LocalBlessing Sunday at Calvary Lutheran Church

Blessing Sunday at Calvary Lutheran Church

By Antigo Times
October 6, 2022
0
0

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Calvary Lutheran Church recently partnered with Lutheran World Relief to share God’s love with people in need around the world.

Since 1945 LWR has provided help for people suffering in times of crisis.

Throughout the year parishioners and friends of Calvary gave time, talents and donations to reach giving goal. Goals were not only met but exceeded thanks to the generosity of givers.

Sunday, September 5th, visiting lay minister, Jim Hartleben held a special prayer time during service to bless these efforts.

There were 141 school kits, 135 personal kits, 18 sewing kits, and 121 quilts donated to Lutheran World Relief. 10 quilts were given locally to Avail.

Previous Article

Community Calendar for 10-10-22

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.