Blessing Sunday at Calvary Lutheran Church

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Calvary Lutheran Church recently partnered with Lutheran World Relief to share God’s love with people in need around the world.

Since 1945 LWR has provided help for people suffering in times of crisis.

Throughout the year parishioners and friends of Calvary gave time, talents and donations to reach giving goal. Goals were not only met but exceeded thanks to the generosity of givers.

Sunday, September 5th, visiting lay minister, Jim Hartleben held a special prayer time during service to bless these efforts.

There were 141 school kits, 135 personal kits, 18 sewing kits, and 121 quilts donated to Lutheran World Relief. 10 quilts were given locally to Avail.