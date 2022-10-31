Bowling Scores

Thursday Three’s Company – October 13, 2022

Schoolhouse Bar 672, 715, 746 = 2135; Southside Tire #1 667, 664, 681 = 2017; Malliette Bus 670, 647, 694 = 2011; U.C. Me Rollin’ 694, 679, 633 = 2006; Southside Tire #2 679, 665, 620 = 1964; The Keglers 652, 744, 693 = 2089; WRLO Classic Rockers 694, 685, 625 = 2004; Not Bobs 632, 691, 630 = 1953; 2 Guys & A Girl 622, 593, 651 = 1866; Rollerz 614, 686, 641 = 1941

INDIVIDUAL HIGH GAME AND/OR SERIES

Will Kubeney 209, 237, 256 = 702; Matt Steger 214, 226, 224 = 664; Toby Dieck 212, 239, 210 = 661; Corey Heisler 229, 225, 203 = 657; Brandon Berg 215, 223, 209 = 647; Lyle Jackett 223, 187, 223 = 633; Ashley Donovan 220, 205, 213 = 638; Brittany Hose 155, 181, 181 = 517

Friday Night Youth – October 21, 2022

14yrs and Up:

Luke Bastle 245, 200, 239 = 684; Ean Perry 255, 217, 171 = 643; Grant Praslowicz 213, 204, 210 = 627; John Lewis 226, 164, 210 = 600; Jack Steger 213, 186, 192 = 591; Alec Knapkavage 213, 197, 170 = 580; Katie Kirsch 210, 147, 220 = 577; Ginny Praslowicz 227, 176, 165 = 568; Catlyn Burkhart 147, 141, 195 = 483; Kellijo Kirsch 185, 162, 147 = 494

Under 14yrs:

Cooper Rickeit 171, 172, 212 = 555; Danny Maus 145, 137, 125 = 407; Krista Beck 215, 179, 151 = 545; Kinley Powell 99, 106, 110 = 315