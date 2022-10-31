Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Sports
SportsBowling Scores

Bowling Scores

By Natasha Winkler
October 31, 2022
0
0

Thursday Three’s Company – October 13, 2022

Schoolhouse Bar 672, 715, 746 = 2135; Southside Tire #1 667, 664, 681 = 2017; Malliette Bus 670, 647, 694 = 2011; U.C. Me Rollin’ 694, 679, 633 = 2006; Southside Tire #2 679, 665, 620 = 1964; The Keglers 652, 744, 693 = 2089; WRLO Classic Rockers 694, 685, 625 = 2004; Not Bobs 632, 691, 630 = 1953; 2 Guys & A Girl 622, 593, 651 = 1866; Rollerz 614, 686, 641 = 1941

INDIVIDUAL HIGH GAME AND/OR SERIES

Will Kubeney 209, 237, 256 = 702; Matt Steger 214, 226, 224 = 664; Toby Dieck 212, 239, 210 = 661; Corey Heisler 229, 225, 203 = 657; Brandon Berg 215, 223, 209 = 647; Lyle Jackett 223, 187, 223 = 633; Ashley Donovan 220, 205, 213 = 638; Brittany Hose 155, 181, 181 = 517

Friday Night Youth – October 21, 2022

14yrs and Up:

Luke Bastle 245, 200, 239 = 684; Ean Perry 255, 217, 171 = 643; Grant Praslowicz 213, 204, 210 = 627; John Lewis 226, 164, 210 = 600; Jack Steger 213, 186, 192 = 591; Alec Knapkavage 213, 197, 170 = 580; Katie Kirsch 210, 147, 220 = 577; Ginny Praslowicz 227, 176, 165 = 568; Catlyn Burkhart 147, 141, 195 = 483; Kellijo Kirsch 185, 162, 147 = 494

Under 14yrs:

Cooper Rickeit 171, 172, 212 = 555; Danny Maus 145, 137, 125 = 407; Krista Beck 215, 179, 151 = 545; Kinley Powell 99, 106, 110 = 315

Tagsbowlingbowling scores
Previous Article

Social media: It’s not just for kids ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.